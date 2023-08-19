T.I. and Tiny Defend Son King Harris' New Set of Teeth Despite Backlash

Instagram Celebrity

While the Atlanta icon and the Xscape singer show support for their son's decision to get the procedure, Internet users drag the 18-year-old after he first showed off his new veneer set.

Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - T.I. and Tiny (Tameka Cottle) showed approval of their son King Harris' new set of teeth. On Friday, August 18, Tiny made use of her Instagram account to share a video of the 18-year-old showing off his new teeth to his parents.

In the clip, King and Dr. Mario Montoya, who performed the procedure, were seen walking into Tip and Tiny's home. King said that his parents hadn't seen his new veneer set, so he was curious about their reaction. Of his dad, King said, "He always like saying something."

T.I., however, was happy for his son. "You know, you know he got the glow," the Atlanta icon said while King smiled and showed his new pearly whites. "That thing glow in the dark."

Tiny, meanwhile, showed support for King's decision to get the procedure by leaving positive words in the caption. Thanking Dr. Montoya, she wrote, "Would like to thank @drmariomontoya for giving @the_next_king10 a #BillionDollarSmile. Had to post slide 2 for the #BigTeethPatrol to show his smile been asf before; they're just white now. Either way, he loves them and that's all that matters!"

The Xscape singer continued, "Regardless to what he does, everyone always seem to have their personal perspective of him, which is fine. -But y'all don't really know him frfr, truth is real fwh and the ladies love 'em!"

Fans applauded Tiny for standing up for King. "I know this lady gets tired of y'all attacking her son for everything no he's not perfect he's a young adult trying to figure life and himself out. Cyber bullying is real and you just don't know how it affects a person emotionally just cause they don't seem to be fazed don't mean they aren't. If it was you or your child how would it make you feel always being publicly scrutinized," one person commented.

"One thing bout tiny she don't play bout her kids," another follower said. Someone else urged everyone to stop trolling King, noting, "When is enough, enough!! Leave people kids alone. When you attack a mother's child, it hits so hard. I can't imagine having to deal with strangers criticizing my kid all the time."

While Tip and Tiny showed positive reactions to King's new teeth, fans previously dragged the young rapper for the procedure. "He remind me of a cartoon character I'm just not sure which one," one fan commented underneath 2cool2bl0g's post. "You're so young, why would your ruin your real teeth so early," another person said.

In response to the trolls, King returned the favor with a diss about stealing women from his haters on Thursday. "Ay I gotta to make this video for the big teeth trolls, man," he said. "Ay bro, listen, calm down, bruh. Your b***h ain't going nowhere she still gone be there I don't want her."

You can share this post!