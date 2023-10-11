 

Kanye West Takes Son Saint to Rare Soccer Outing Sans Wife Bianca Censori

The rapper and Yeezy designer is pictured taking the 7-year-old son, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian, to watch a soccer game between Genoa and AC Milan in Italy.

  • Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and son Saint enjoyed a rare father-and-son outing. The rapper and Yeezy designer was pictured taking the 7-year-old to watch a soccer game between Genoa and AC Milan in Italy on Sunday, October 8.

In pictures circulating online, the two watched the game from the VIP box. Ye opted for his go-to style for the outing, wearing an all-black outfit with a black fabric covering his head. His wife Bianca Censori was nowhere to be seen around them.

As for his son, he seemed to be in great spirits. The little boy, whom Ye shares with former wife Kim Kardashian, was seen leaning against his musician father. At one point, he was also seen playing with his dad's hair.

Ye and Saint seemingly had a total blast during the bonding time. The 46-year-old emcee was snapped flashing a rare smile while talking to his son. In addition to Saint, Ye shares daughters North and Chicago as well as son Psalm with "The Kardashians" star.

While Bianca was absent during the soccer outing, she and Ye were photographed stopping by Starbucks in Milan earlier that day. The Yeezy architectural designer nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction in her sexy light blue bodysuit with her signature tights. The top featured cutouts in the chest, allowing her to showcase plenty of cleavage.

The 28-year-old Australian completed her look by styling her pixie cut hair in a sleek style. She also put on white high heels on her feet and a fuzzy accessory in her hand.

The "Donda" artist, meanwhile, went with a much more casual outfit. The Chicago native wore black baggy pants which he paired with a black T-shirt and a long-sleeve top underneath. Fans also noticed that Ye was wearing a gold band around his left ring finger.

A recent report claimed that Ye "has a set of rules" that Bianca has to follow. Bianca, who has been making headlines with her sheer bodysuit outfits during the couple's European trip, allegedly has "no mind of her own anymore" as Ye also ordered her to "never speak." An insider added that the rapper made her obey him because he convinced her that they have "royal" status.

"Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," the informant went on spilling. "She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn't work out."

