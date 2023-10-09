 

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Risks Wardrobe Mishap in Another Racy Outfit

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Risks Wardrobe Mishap in Another Racy Outfit
The Yeezy designer and rapper, meanwhile, is seen sporting a gold band around his left ring finger after it was reported that the couple is legally married after all.

  Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori had a close call. The Yeezy architectural designer narrowly avoided wardrobe malfunction during a new outing in Italy with the controversial rapper.

The couple was spotted enjoying coffee at Starbucks in Milan. For the outing, Bianca traded her signature sheer bodysuit for a light blue semi-sheer outfit that featured cutouts on the chest. The ensemble also allowed Bianca to show portions of her butt and breasts.

She completed her look by styling her pixie cut hair in a sleek style. She also put on white high heels on her feet and a fuzzy accessory in her hand.

As for Ye, the "Donda" artist opted for a much more casual outfit. The Chicago rapper native wore black baggy pants, pairing a black T-shirt with a long-sleeve top underneath. Additionally, the former husband of Kim Kardashian was seen wearing a gold band around his left ring finger.

Prior to this, it was reported that the hip-hop star and the 28-year-old architect were legally married after all. According to Daily Mail, the 46-year-old rap star and Bianca tied the knot in Palo Alto, California, on December 10, 2022, one month after he finalized his divorce from Kim. "They are besotted with each other. I can assure you they are very much married," the source claimed.

Another recent report, meanwhile, claimed that Ye ordered his wife to "never speak" and "has a set of rules" that she has to follow. The report noted that Bianca, who has been making headlines with her sheer bodysuit outfits during the couple's European trip, has "no mind of her own anymore." The insider added that the rapper made her obey him because he convinced her that they have "royal" status.

"Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," the informant revealed. "She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn't work out."

