Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

The Yeezy architectural designer, who has been making headlines with her sheer bodysuit outfits during the couple's European trip, allegedly has 'no mind of her own anymore.'

Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's racy ensembles apparently isn't her choice. The "Gold Digger" spitter allegedly orders the Yeezy architectural designer to "never speak" and "has a set of rules" that she has to follow.

A source told Daily Mail that Bianca had no choice but to wear the clothes that the 46-year-old hip-hop star told her to. It was also said that the 28-year-old Australian wasn't given freedom when it came to her diet.

The report noted that Bianca, who has been making headlines with her sheer bodysuit outfits during the couple's European trip, has "no mind of her own anymore." The insider claimed that the rapper made her obey him because he convinced her that they have "royal" status.

"Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," the informant revealed. "She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn't work out."

Prior to this, it was said that Ye had a "whole atelier in Italy" producing the nearly-naked body stockings for his wife. "Anything he wants to make they can make it. He's really just making it on the spot," Mowalola Ogunlesi, the Nigerian-born, London-based designer hired by the star in 2020 to head his Yeezy Gap collaboration, told Page Six. A second designer who has worked with Ye added, "They design it and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day."

Mowalola also said that there is no "structural" process to the creation of the clothes. "They just buy tights and style it and cut it on [Bianca] … Usually they get Wolford. Tights are not safe when they're around," he divulged.

Meanwhile, a recent report claimed that Ye and Bianca are actually legally married after it was widely speculated that their union in January wasn't legally binding. Daily Mail revealed that the rap star and Bianca tied the knot in Palo Alto, California, on December 10, 2022, one month after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. A source told the news outlet, "They are besotted with each other. I can assure you they are very much married."

The insider went on noting that the couple hoped to keep their romance low-key. "Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them," the source explained. "For that reason they've been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don't think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down."

