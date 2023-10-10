Fans Grossed Out After Kevin Gates Spit in Female Fan's Mouth During Concert

Instagram Celebrity

The lady, who some speculate may have been pregnant, coyly steps up from the audience and lustfully looks into the rapper’s eyes. He then positions her in a chair, tilts her head back while standing over her, and tells her to open her mouth before

Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Gates already made headlines as he kicked off his "Only Generals Tour". During the show's first stop in Virginia, the emcee made fans gross out after spitting in a female fan's mouth.



Inviting the said fan to come on stage with him, the emcee said, "I can do whatever I wanna do." The two then performed a sexually explicit stunt involving a whole lot of spit for the crowd.

The lady, who some speculate may have been pregnant, coyly steps up from the audience and lustfully looks into the rapper’s eyes. He then positions her in a chair, tilts her head back while standing over her, and tells her to open her mouth before he spits into it. The audience can be heard cheering loudly in the background.

Clips of the encounter quickly began to circulate online, with fans having mixed reactions to what they just saw. "COVID ain't never going away!" one person fumed, while another penned, "This is disturbing for him to think this is okay."

You can share this post!