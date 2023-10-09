 

DisneyPlus' Korean Series 'Moving' Wins Big at Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards

Disney+
TV

The big budget, fantasy crime-action show, which became the most watched Korean original on Disney+ globally and Hulu in the U.S., takes home six prizes at the award-giving ceremony.

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Disney+'s Korean series "Moving" shows its domination on Sunday, October 8 at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards. The big budget, fantasy crime-action show was the biggest winner at the event, taking home six prizes.

Starring Ryu Seung Ryong, "Moving" was named as the winner of Best Creative award. The series was also honored with the Best Visual Effects award at the award-giving ceremony, which took place at the Busan Cinema Centre. Webtoon artist turned filmmaker Kang Full, whose webtoon is being adapted for the series, won the Best Writer award.

Not stopping there, Ryu was announced as the winner of Best Lead Actor. Lee Jung Ha won Best Newcomer prize, while Go Youn Jung took home the Best Actress trophy.

  Editors' Pick

Premiering on August 9, "Moving" is a supernatural drama which follows a group of South Korean spies working to protect their super-powered children from harm and exploitation at the hands of malicious government agencies. Initially recruited because of their extraordinary abilities including flight, instant healing and enhanced senses, the spies disappeared without a trace after being tasked with carrying out increasingly dubious missions. Now with their children exhibiting similar abilities and a dangerous assassin rapidly picking off super-powered individuals, the parents must leave their peaceful lives behind to become the "monsters" they once were.

The 20-episode series got critical acclaim for its narrative structure, dynamic action sequences as well as its breathtaking storytelling. The hit series, which also stars big names in Korea like Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo and Cha Tae Hyun, was named as the most watched Korean original on Disney+ globally and Hulu in the U.S., based on hours streamed after seven days.

In its first week, the show also became the most watched series on Disney+ across Asia Pacific, including in Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. It's also the biggest premiere on Disney+ in Korea to date, based on hours streamed in the first week since launch.

