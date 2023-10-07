Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Cover Images/Instagram/INFphoto.com Celebrity

Meanwhile, the rapper's ex Julia Fox claims that the Yeezy designer treated her like 'his little puppet' and 'weaponized' her against the former star of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian'.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is legally married to Bianca Censori. The hip-hop star and the 28-year-old architect wed under a confidential marriage license in December, but their union wasn't made public at the time and speculation has swirled for months about their relationship status.

Over recent months, it's been widely speculated that the celebrity couple aren't actually legally married. However, the news outlet has now revealed that the 46-year-old rap star and Bianca tied the knot in Palo Alto, California, on December 10, 2022, one month after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

A source told DailyMail.com, "They are besotted with each other. I can assure you they are very much married."

The rap star and Bianca have been determined to keep their romance low-key. The insider shared, "Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera."

"Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them," the source continued. "For that reason they've been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don't think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down."

Meanwhile, Julia Fox recently accused Kanye of weaponizing her against Kim. The actress dated Kanye after he split from the brunette beauty, but Julia was left feeling like "his little puppet." Julia told the Los Angeles Times newspaper, "I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet."

