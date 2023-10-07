 

Drake Disappoints Fans for Allegedly Shading Ex Rihanna on New Song 'Fear of Heights'

Drake Disappoints Fans for Allegedly Shading Ex Rihanna on New Song 'Fear of Heights'
On his newly-released track, the 'Hotline Bling' rapper is believed to have referred to the 'Umbrella' singer's album 'Anti', its featured song 'Sex With Me' and her current partner A$AP Rocky.

AceShowbiz - Drake appeared to have disappointed his fans due to his remarks on one of his new songs. Shortly after his track "Fear of Heights" was released, the "Hotline Bling" rapper was alleged to have thrown shades at his former girlfriend and singer Rihanna.

On Friday, October 6, the 36-year-old spitter became a hot topic on X, formerly known as Twitter, as his fans voiced their thoughts on the new single. One of them wrote, "Drake rapping about Rihanna in 2023 and sounding as mature as he did in 2013 is as disappointing as it is predictable." Meanwhile, another candidly penned, "Drake dissing rihanna on the album is crazyyyy [a laughing emoji] he's so salty I'm weaaaaaak."

That same day, Rihanna's fans came to her defense on the same social media platform. One of them stated, " 'Drake dissed Rihanna' my baby she is somewhere changing diapers for the 20th time this morning… that lady does not gaf lmfao."

Similarly, another bragged about the "Love on the Brain" singer and her achievements, "Rihanna ended her relationship with Drake years ago. Since then she's started her own makeup line, had a family, and got nominated for an Oscar. I promise you she's not worried about that man."

Drake released the song, which is featured on his eighth studio album "For All the Dogs", earlier on Friday, October 6. On the track, he raps, "Ayy, ayy, look/ Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you?/ That could never be/ Gyal can't ruin me/ Better him than me/ Better it's not me/ I'm anti, I'm anti."

"Yeah, and the sex was average with you/ Yeah, I'm anti 'cause I had it with you/ Okay, I'm auntie like your daddy sister/ Auntie like a family picture/ And I had way badder b***hes than you, TBH/ Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can't leave you/ Y'all go on vacation, I bet it's Antilles."

Social media users believed that Drake disses Rihanna on the song by making references to her album titled "Anti" and its featured track single "Sex With Me". Moreover, they speculated that Drake shaded her current partner A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares two children.

Drake and Rihanna, who have collaborative songs "Work", "Take Care", "Too Good" and "What's My Name?", first sparked romance rumors back in 2009. He admitted in 2016 that she was "someone that I've been in love with since I was 22 years old." However, in 2018, she revealed that they "don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies either."

