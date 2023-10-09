Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Tops Billboard 200 Again

Music

The former contestant of 'The Voice' has now spent a total of 16 nonconsecutive weeks atop the chart thanks to his latest record, 'One Thing at a Time', which follows his previous set 'Dangerous: The Double Album'.

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is back at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 200, marking his 16th nonconsecutive week atop the chart. The project secures the first position by racking up 74,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending October 5, according to Luminate.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 71,500 which equals 97.56 million on-demand official streams of the set's 36 songs. Album sales comprise 2,000, while TEA units comprise 1,000. It marks the first of his three No. 1s to have led for multiple weeks.

Morgan has now spent a total of 26 weeks at No. 1 across his two chart-topping albums. His previous set "Dangerous: The Double Album" logged in a total of 10 weeks atop the chart.

The record dethrones Rod Wave's "Nostalgia", which falls to No. 2 in its third week on the chart. with 71,000 equivalent album units. At No. 3 is Olivia Rodrigo's "Guts", moving down one rank with 67,000 units.

Ed Sheeran nabs his seventh top 10 charting album on the Billboard 200 after "Autumn Variations" bows at No. 4 with nearly 62,000 equivalent album units earned. Zach Bryan's self-titled album stays steady at No. 5. with 59,000 units.

SZA's "SOS" is also a non-mover at No. 6 with 48,000 units, while Travis Scott (II)'s "Utopia" is stationary at No. 7. with 46,000 units. Taylor Swift's "Midnights", in the meantime, ascends from No. 10 to No. 8 after earning 43,000 equivalent album units.

Doja Cat's "Scarlet" falls from No. 2 to No. 9 after earning 41,000 equivalent album units in its second week. Rounding out the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 is Peso Pluma's "Genesis", dipping to No. 10 with 41,000 units earned.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

