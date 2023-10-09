 

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Tops Billboard 200 Again

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Tops Billboard 200 Again
Music

The former contestant of 'The Voice' has now spent a total of 16 nonconsecutive weeks atop the chart thanks to his latest record, 'One Thing at a Time', which follows his previous set 'Dangerous: The Double Album'.

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is back at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 200, marking his 16th nonconsecutive week atop the chart. The project secures the first position by racking up 74,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending October 5, according to Luminate.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 71,500 which equals 97.56 million on-demand official streams of the set's 36 songs. Album sales comprise 2,000, while TEA units comprise 1,000. It marks the first of his three No. 1s to have led for multiple weeks.

Morgan has now spent a total of 26 weeks at No. 1 across his two chart-topping albums. His previous set "Dangerous: The Double Album" logged in a total of 10 weeks atop the chart.

The record dethrones Rod Wave's "Nostalgia", which falls to No. 2 in its third week on the chart. with 71,000 equivalent album units. At No. 3 is Olivia Rodrigo's "Guts", moving down one rank with 67,000 units.

  Editors' Pick

Ed Sheeran nabs his seventh top 10 charting album on the Billboard 200 after "Autumn Variations" bows at No. 4 with nearly 62,000 equivalent album units earned. Zach Bryan's self-titled album stays steady at No. 5. with 59,000 units.

SZA's "SOS" is also a non-mover at No. 6 with 48,000 units, while Travis Scott (II)'s "Utopia" is stationary at No. 7. with 46,000 units. Taylor Swift's "Midnights", in the meantime, ascends from No. 10 to No. 8 after earning 43,000 equivalent album units.

Doja Cat's "Scarlet" falls from No. 2 to No. 9 after earning 41,000 equivalent album units in its second week. Rounding out the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 is Peso Pluma's "Genesis", dipping to No. 10 with 41,000 units earned.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "One Thing at a Time" - [Morgan Wallen] (74,500)
  2. "Nostalgia" - Rod Wave (71,000)
  3. "Guts" - Olivia Rodrigo (67,000 units)
  4. "Autumn Variations" - Ed Sheeran (nearly 62,000 units)
  5. "Zach Bryan" - Zach Bryan (59,000 units)
  6. "SOS" - SZA (48,000 units)
  7. "Utopia" - Travis Scott (II) (46,000)
  8. "Midnights" - Taylor Swift (43,000 units)
  9. "Scarlet" - Doja Cat (41,000 units)
  10. "Genesis" - Peso Pluma (41,000 units)

You can share this post!

You might also like

Olivia Rodrigo Launches New Non-Profit Organization to Raise Awareness of Women's Issues in America

Emma Chamberlain and Boyfriend Role Model Break Up After Three Years of Dating
Related Posts
Morgan Wallen's Fangirls Get Physical Near Porta Potty at His Pittsburgh Show

Morgan Wallen's Fangirls Get Physical Near Porta Potty at His Pittsburgh Show

Morgan Wallen Divides Fans After Debuting Shaved Head at Ohio Concert

Morgan Wallen Divides Fans After Debuting Shaved Head at Ohio Concert

Morgan Wallen Reportedly Dating Kristin Cavallari

Morgan Wallen Reportedly Dating Kristin Cavallari

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Collects Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 This Year

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Collects Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 This Year

Latest News
Emma Chamberlain and Boyfriend Role Model Break Up After Three Years of Dating
  • Oct 09, 2023

Emma Chamberlain and Boyfriend Role Model Break Up After Three Years of Dating

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting
  • Oct 09, 2023

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting

Sharon Stone Has No Regret for Choosing Motherhood Over Career
  • Oct 09, 2023

Sharon Stone Has No Regret for Choosing Motherhood Over Career

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Tops Billboard 200 Again
  • Oct 09, 2023

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Tops Billboard 200 Again

Olivia Rodrigo Launches New Non-Profit Organization to Raise Awareness of Women's Issues in America
  • Oct 09, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Launches New Non-Profit Organization to Raise Awareness of Women's Issues in America

Bre Tiesi Gushes Over 'Favorite Human' Nick Cannon on His 43rd Birthday
  • Oct 09, 2023

Bre Tiesi Gushes Over 'Favorite Human' Nick Cannon on His 43rd Birthday

Most Read
Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'
Music

Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit

Katharine McPhee Admits to Having 'Debate' With David Foster Over 'Amazing Grace'

Katharine McPhee Admits to Having 'Debate' With David Foster Over 'Amazing Grace'

Paul McCartney Remembers Failing at Talent Show When He Was a Kid

Paul McCartney Remembers Failing at Talent Show When He Was a Kid

Dua Lipa Wanted for Both Glastonbury and Coachella

Dua Lipa Wanted for Both Glastonbury and Coachella

Drake Disappoints Fans for Allegedly Shading Ex Rihanna on New Song 'Fear of Heights'

Drake Disappoints Fans for Allegedly Shading Ex Rihanna on New Song 'Fear of Heights'

J. Cole Brushes Off NBA YoungBoy Feud Rumors on Drake's 'For All the Dogs' Track

J. Cole Brushes Off NBA YoungBoy Feud Rumors on Drake's 'For All the Dogs' Track

Oasis Dominate Most Streamed Albums of 1990s

Oasis Dominate Most Streamed Albums of 1990s

Coi Leray Threatens To Put the Paws on Concertgoers Who Throw Objects at Her

Coi Leray Threatens To Put the Paws on Concertgoers Who Throw Objects at Her