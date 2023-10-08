Doja Cat Dragged Online for Posting a Selfie Wearing a T-Shirt With Pic of 'Neo-Nazi' Sam Hyde

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The Grammy-winning singer/rapper, who previously shared the snap on Instagram, could be seen sitting in her car sporting a black tee that featured a picture of the comedian holding a rifle.

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat has come under fire over her recent social media post. The "Planet Her" artist found herself being dragged online for posting a selfie wearing a T-shirt with a photo of comedian Sam Hyde, who has strong ties to the "neo-Nazi" movement.

The 27-year-old posted the snap on Instagram on Friday, October 6. In the since-deleted picture, she could be seen sitting in her car sporting a black tee that featured a picture of Sam holding a rifle.

Many have since reacted to the post. One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "imagine being a pick me for incels… like doja cat is really trying her best to be cancelled and un-famous again just so she can get back to those racial chat rooms full time."

Another argued, "I can't even enjoy her music in peace she is always doing something." Someone else chimed in, "I think she wants her career to end." A different individual, meanwhile, vented, "I'm so over her antics."

According to the Los Angeles Times, Sam pledged $5,000 to neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer in 2017. It came after its editor, Andrew Anglin. faced a legal battle with the Southern Poverty Law Center over his alleged "trolling" against a Jewish woman.

While Doja has yet to react to the backlash, she is no stranger to firing back at haters. In September, she shut down critics who branded her new album satanic. Responding to one user who commented on the artwork choice, she replied, "The art I chose for my album is beautiful and I like it a lot."

"The two spiders signify conquering your fear. None of my album covers had meaning until this album," she further elaborated. "You not accepting me was a fear I used to have. I don't care anymore about satisfying you."

