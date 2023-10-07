Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Cover Images/Dave Allocca/Starpix Celebrity

The Golden Globe Award winner for her role in 'Casino' goes daring as she shows off her toned legs in a pair of undies and net stockings in the cover of Puss Puss magazine.

Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone has still got it and flaunted it in a new photo. Despite turning 66 years old in a few months, the actress portraying Iris Burton in "The Disaster Artist" posed for a provocative magazine cover while wearing a revealing outfit.

On Thursday, October 5, the 65-year-old star uploaded a photo featuring the new cover for Puss Puss magazine via Instagram. In the snap, she did not shy away from striking a pose while showing off her toned legs. She went daring in a pair of undies and black net leggings.

Not stopping there, Sharon also put on a busty display. For the top, she donned a long-sleeved denim jacket which upper part she kept unbuttoned, prompting her cleavage to peek out of the outer. She completed the look with a pair of pointed-toe high heels that came with two bow embellishments.

In the magazine cover, the actress, who won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama award at the 2006 Golden Globe Awards for her performance in "Casino", was putting both of her hands on her head and touching her hair, creating a messy look with her tresses. In the meantime, her crotch was exposed while she was spreading both of her legs.

Along with the photo, Sharon did not forget to voice her appreciation for the magazine and her team in the caption of the post. "Thank you to @pusspussmag and my amazing team," adding a heart emoji. She went on to credit the creative director/stylist, photographer, makeup artist, hair stylist, nails artist and fashion stylist among some other roles.

It did not take long for the "Basic Instinct" actress to receive positive online responses from Instagram users. In the comments section of the post, one in particular gushed, "OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!! You're so f**kn gorgeous!!!!!" Similarly, another chimed in, "You never cease to amaze!!!!" A third marveled, "This is absolutely sensational. What an image!" adding a slew of flame emojis. Meanwhile, a fourth asked, "How are you so cool."

