Chrissy Metz and BF Bradley Collins Split 'Amicably' After Nearly More Than Three Years of Dating

The actress portraying Kate Pearson on the television series 'This Is Us' first confirmed her romance with Bradley when celebrating America's National Boyfriend Day in October 2020.

Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins have gone their separate ways. After dating for more than three years, the "This Is Us" alum and her boyfriend announced in a joint statement that they have split "amicably."

The former couple shared the announcement via Instagram on Friday, October 6. "After three and a half years together, we've decided to end our romantic relationship amicably," they began.

"While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both," the message further read. "We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other's lives forever."

Chrissy confirmed her romance with Bradley when celebrating America's National Boyfriend Day in October 2020. Sharing a sweet selfie of the pair, the actress wrote, "Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat. Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. Now I feel so lucky to love you."

"You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure," the 43-year-old Emmy nominee added. "Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you."

In January 2021, Chrissy divulged that she met Bradley on dating app Bumble during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't endorse the company, however, it does work, everybody!" Metz said of her dating app success.

"It was very unexpected, because we know all the same people," she further explained. "We have all the same friends, and we've been in the same rooms before, but we've never connected."

Before dating Bradley, she was in a relationship with composer Hal Rosenfeld. They were first linked in 2018 but decided to call it quits in the summer of 2020. She also dated cameraman Josh Stancil following her 2015 marriage split from journalist Martyn Eaden.

