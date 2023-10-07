 

Chrissy Metz and BF Bradley Collins Split 'Amicably' After Nearly More Than Three Years of Dating

Chrissy Metz and BF Bradley Collins Split 'Amicably' After Nearly More Than Three Years of Dating
Cover Images/Fayes Vision
Celebrity

The actress portraying Kate Pearson on the television series 'This Is Us' first confirmed her romance with Bradley when celebrating America's National Boyfriend Day in October 2020.

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins have gone their separate ways. After dating for more than three years, the "This Is Us" alum and her boyfriend announced in a joint statement that they have split "amicably."

The former couple shared the announcement via Instagram on Friday, October 6. "After three and a half years together, we've decided to end our romantic relationship amicably," they began.

"While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both," the message further read. "We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other's lives forever."

  Editors' Pick

Chrissy confirmed her romance with Bradley when celebrating America's National Boyfriend Day in October 2020. Sharing a sweet selfie of the pair, the actress wrote, "Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat. Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. Now I feel so lucky to love you."

"You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure," the 43-year-old Emmy nominee added. "Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you."

In January 2021, Chrissy divulged that she met Bradley on dating app Bumble during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't endorse the company, however, it does work, everybody!" Metz said of her dating app success.

"It was very unexpected, because we know all the same people," she further explained. "We have all the same friends, and we've been in the same rooms before, but we've never connected."

Before dating Bradley, she was in a relationship with composer Hal Rosenfeld. They were first linked in 2018 but decided to call it quits in the summer of 2020. She also dated cameraman Josh Stancil following her 2015 marriage split from journalist Martyn Eaden.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices
Related Posts
Chrissy Metz Names Hozier and Chris Stapleton Among Her Dream Collaborators

Chrissy Metz Names Hozier and Chris Stapleton Among Her Dream Collaborators

Chrissy Metz Met New Boyfriend on Dating App

Chrissy Metz Met New Boyfriend on Dating App

Chrissy Metz Celebrates National Boyfriend Day by Going Instagram Official With Bradley Collins

Chrissy Metz Celebrates National Boyfriend Day by Going Instagram Official With Bradley Collins

Chrissy Metz Breaks Up With Composer Hal Rosenfeld

Chrissy Metz Breaks Up With Composer Hal Rosenfeld

Latest News
Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices
  • Oct 07, 2023

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Oasis Dominate Most Streamed Albums of 1990s
  • Oct 07, 2023

Oasis Dominate Most Streamed Albums of 1990s

Chrissy Metz and BF Bradley Collins Split 'Amicably' After Nearly More Than Three Years of Dating
  • Oct 07, 2023

Chrissy Metz and BF Bradley Collins Split 'Amicably' After Nearly More Than Three Years of Dating

Beverley Knight Starts to Learn to Embrace Her 'Faults' at 50
  • Oct 07, 2023

Beverley Knight Starts to Learn to Embrace Her 'Faults' at 50

Drake Disappoints Fans for Allegedly Shading Ex Rihanna on New Song 'Fear of Heights'
  • Oct 07, 2023

Drake Disappoints Fans for Allegedly Shading Ex Rihanna on New Song 'Fear of Heights'

Natalie Portman Sees 'Positive Culture Shift' in Women's Sports
  • Oct 07, 2023

Natalie Portman Sees 'Positive Culture Shift' in Women's Sports

Most Read
Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Dropping Singer From Record Deal After She Refused to Sleep With Him
Celebrity

Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Dropping Singer From Record Deal After She Refused to Sleep With Him

Halle Bailey's Hair Transformation Photos May Feature Clue to Her Alleged Pregnancy

Halle Bailey's Hair Transformation Photos May Feature Clue to Her Alleged Pregnancy

Malia Obama Spotted Taking Cigarette Break in Parking Lot

Malia Obama Spotted Taking Cigarette Break in Parking Lot

Sexyy Red Insists She Wasn't the One Who Leaked Her Own Explicit Footage

Sexyy Red Insists She Wasn't the One Who Leaked Her Own Explicit Footage

Damian Lillard Files for Divorce From Wife Kay'La Hanson After Two Years of Marriage

Damian Lillard Files for Divorce From Wife Kay'La Hanson After Two Years of Marriage

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Marilyn Monroe Warned Joan Collins of the 'Wolves' in Hollywood

Marilyn Monroe Warned Joan Collins of the 'Wolves' in Hollywood

Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants

Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants

Tyrese Gibson Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Shonta: 'I've Lost So Many People Over the Years'

Tyrese Gibson Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Shonta: 'I've Lost So Many People Over the Years'