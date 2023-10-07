J. Cole Brushes Off NBA YoungBoy Feud Rumors on Drake's 'For All the Dogs' Track

Facebook/Cover Images/Palace Lee Music

The Dreamville leader sets the record straight on feud rumors between him and YB on 'First Person Shooter', which marks his and Drake's first collaboration in a decade following 2013’s 'Jodeci Freestyle'.

Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - J. Cole is not feuding with NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Despite being called out by the latter on his single, the "She Knows" rapper declares on Drake's "For All the Dogs" track that he still wants to work with the Baton Rouge emcee.

On a track called "First Person Shooter", which arrived on Friday, October 6, the 38-year-old raps, "N***as so thirsty to put me in beef/ Dissectin' my words and start lookin’ too deep." He continues. "I look at the tweets and start suckin' my teeth/ I'm lettin' it rock 'cause I love the mystique."

"I still wanna get me a song with YB/ Can't trust everything that you saw on IG," the Dreamville leader goes on. "Just know if I diss you, I made sure you know that I hit you like I'm on your caller ID."

YB name-dropped J. Cole on his May track, "F**k the Industry Pt. 2". The 23-year-old apparently dissed the Germany-born artist for teaming up with Lil Druk on the latter's "All My Life". He spits, "J a ho, that n***a played it cold, like he was gon' do a feature/ So I texted his line, a muscle sign, I swear it's gon' be nice to meet you."

YB and Durkio have been feuding for years now and it was escalated following the death of King Von, who was allegedly shot and killed by a friend of YoungBoy's artist Quando Rondo. Tensions rose last February when Durkio released a diss track titled "AHHH HA" aimed at the "Outside Today" emcee. YB then hit back on his own song "I Hate YoungBoy", which finds him taking shots at Durk and his partner India Royale.

YB even dropped his "Richest Opp" album on May 12 because Durkio initially announced that he would release his new record, "Almost Healed", on that day. The latter project, however, arrived on streaming services on May 26.

