 

Tom Brady Vows to Steer Clear From 'Drama' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Vows to Steer Clear From 'Drama' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce
Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

Around one year after finalizing his divorce from the model, the retired New England Patriots quarterback reveals that he avoids any drama because he already has 'a lot' of them.

  • Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has declared that he doesn't want to be involved in "drama" anymore. Around one year after finalizing his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, the retired New England Patriots quarterback vowed to avoid making bombshell headlines.

In the Monday, October 2 episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, the 46-year-old athlete opened up about his intention to get away from drama. He began saying, "We should all have self-awareness, it's a hard trait to have."

"We're in a culture where it's hard to own up to things these days. For someone like me, I'm in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing," he went on to say. On the reason why, he explained, "I don't want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama."

  Editors' Pick

Tom's remarks came months after he and 43-year-old Gisele were officially divorced after more than ten years of marriage. The former couple announced that they finalized their divorce in October 2022. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," he penned via Instagram Story at that time.

"We arrive at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," he continued.

Gisele herself has opened up about going through "very tough" times with her family following the divorce. "It's been very tough on my family. It's been a lot, in every area of my life," she candidly shared during a chat with PEOPLE in September. "I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings."

Ever since their separation, Tom and Gisele have been committed to co-parenting their children. The two share 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian together. The former couple also takes good care of Tom's 16-year-old son Jack, whom he has with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Travis Scott Tour Tickets Drop to $12 After Astroworld Tragedy

Blink-182 Pay Tribute to The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' Music Video
Related Posts
Tom Brady's Final NFL Jersey to Go Under the Hammer

Tom Brady's Final NFL Jersey to Go Under the Hammer

Tom Brady and Rumored Ex-Fling Kim Kardashian Get Into Flirty Bidding War at Charity Event

Tom Brady and Rumored Ex-Fling Kim Kardashian Get Into Flirty Bidding War at Charity Event

Tom Brady Feels 'Very Fit' After Shedding 10 Pounds Post-Retirement

Tom Brady Feels 'Very Fit' After Shedding 10 Pounds Post-Retirement

Tom Brady Reacts to Idea of Replacing Injured Aaron Rodgers on Jets

Tom Brady Reacts to Idea of Replacing Injured Aaron Rodgers on Jets

Latest News
Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
  • Oct 06, 2023

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

Tom Brady Vows to Steer Clear From 'Drama' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce
  • Oct 06, 2023

Tom Brady Vows to Steer Clear From 'Drama' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Victoria Beckham's Wedding Dress Prepared Years Before Nuptials
  • Oct 06, 2023

Victoria Beckham's Wedding Dress Prepared Years Before Nuptials

Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes on Her Friendship With Chris Martin's Girlfriend Dakota Johnson
  • Oct 06, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes on Her Friendship With Chris Martin's Girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Suki Waterhouse Says Robert Pattinson Romance Comes at Perfect Timing
  • Oct 06, 2023

Suki Waterhouse Says Robert Pattinson Romance Comes at Perfect Timing

Blink-182 Pay Tribute to The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' Music Video
  • Oct 06, 2023

Blink-182 Pay Tribute to The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' Music Video

Most Read
Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage
Celebrity

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children