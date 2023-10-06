Tom Brady Vows to Steer Clear From 'Drama' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has declared that he doesn't want to be involved in "drama" anymore. Around one year after finalizing his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, the retired New England Patriots quarterback vowed to avoid making bombshell headlines.

In the Monday, October 2 episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, the 46-year-old athlete opened up about his intention to get away from drama. He began saying, "We should all have self-awareness, it's a hard trait to have."

"We're in a culture where it's hard to own up to things these days. For someone like me, I'm in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing," he went on to say. On the reason why, he explained, "I don't want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama."

Tom's remarks came months after he and 43-year-old Gisele were officially divorced after more than ten years of marriage. The former couple announced that they finalized their divorce in October 2022. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," he penned via Instagram Story at that time.

"We arrive at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," he continued.

Gisele herself has opened up about going through "very tough" times with her family following the divorce. "It's been very tough on my family. It's been a lot, in every area of my life," she candidly shared during a chat with PEOPLE in September. "I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings."

Ever since their separation, Tom and Gisele have been committed to co-parenting their children. The two share 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian together. The former couple also takes good care of Tom's 16-year-old son Jack, whom he has with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

