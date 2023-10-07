 

Jaden Smith Shuts Down Body Shamers With Stunning Transformation Photo

Jaden Smith Shuts Down Body Shamers With Stunning Transformation Photo
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'Karate Kid' star shows off his muscular physique in a jaw-dropping before-and-after picture to clap back at his haters who keep posting images when he was skinny.

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jaden Smith is so done with his haters who only focus on negative things about him. Apparently having had enough of being targeted by critics with body-shaming comments, the rapper/actor has shown his stunning body transformation.

On Thursday, October 5, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith shut down his haters by flaunting his muscular physique in before-and-after picture posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The picture on the left was taken when he was skinny. Flashing a smile and a V sign, he rocked a buzz cut which was dyed pink.

That "phase," however, is over as the 25-year-old stressed in the tweet. The photo on the right, which is a newer one, showed him baring his chiseled abs while he was lifting weights at the gym. In the caption, he wrote, "Haters Will Post The One On The Left And Ignore The One On The Right. Like, Damn Can A Man Have His Phases."

Many have since left supportive comments in the replies. "Happy you're getting to shape. Stop smoking colos," one person commented on the post. Another stated, "Both had their time and their purpose."

  Editors' Pick

A third remarked, "Thank God for growth," while another reminded, "It's not the size of the man that matters, but the size of the fight in the man. Keep going champ!!" Someone raved over Jaden's transformation, "bro cooked. well done," while another gushed, "Glad you doing well."

Someone advised Jaden to keep the balance in his exercise by also focusing on his legs. "Make sure you don't miss leg day with those damn toothpicks twigs," the said person said. Meanwhile, an adamant user said, "We will use the one the left to teach our kids that drugs are not good …"

Jaden previously talked about his unhealthy eating habits on his mother's "Red Table Talk". In a 2019 episode of the now-canceled talk show, Jada said her son appeared "drained" and "depleted" since becoming a vegan. "I was just eating like two meals a day...maybe one," Jaden admitted. "Maybe just that one big meal and I'm like, 'Oh, you know, I didn't get around to it.' "

That, however, had changed when Jaden revisited the topic two years later. He revealed he had been working with doctors and gained 10 pounds. The "After Earth" star shared, "I'm able to put on my muscle."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Travis Scott Tour Tickets Drop to $12 After Astroworld Tragedy

Tom Brady Vows to Steer Clear From 'Drama' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce
Related Posts
Jaden Smith and Girlfriend Sab Zada Spark Pregnancy Rumors

Jaden Smith and Girlfriend Sab Zada Spark Pregnancy Rumors

Jaden Smith Confuses Fans as He Cries in Bizarre Instagram Video

Jaden Smith Confuses Fans as He Cries in Bizarre Instagram Video

Jaden Smith Inspired by 'Super Embarrassing' Episode of Dad Will's TV Show for Fashion Collection

Jaden Smith Inspired by 'Super Embarrassing' Episode of Dad Will's TV Show for Fashion Collection

Jaden Smith Claps Back After Getting Trolled for Mocking People His Own Age

Jaden Smith Claps Back After Getting Trolled for Mocking People His Own Age

Latest News
Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music
  • Oct 07, 2023

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With
  • Oct 07, 2023

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Nicki Minaj Dropped From Drake's New Album 'For All the Dogs'
  • Oct 07, 2023

Nicki Minaj Dropped From Drake's New Album 'For All the Dogs'

Jaden Smith Shuts Down Body Shamers With Stunning Transformation Photo
  • Oct 07, 2023

Jaden Smith Shuts Down Body Shamers With Stunning Transformation Photo

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss
  • Oct 07, 2023

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Hugh Jackman to Drop 'Big Bombshells' in Upcoming Memoir
  • Oct 07, 2023

Hugh Jackman to Drop 'Big Bombshells' in Upcoming Memoir

Most Read
Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage
Celebrity

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed

Mel B's Self-Confidence Ripped Apart by Ex-Husband's 'Fat, Ugly and Worthless' Insults

Mel B's Self-Confidence Ripped Apart by Ex-Husband's 'Fat, Ugly and Worthless' Insults