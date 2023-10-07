Jaden Smith Shuts Down Body Shamers With Stunning Transformation Photo

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jaden Smith is so done with his haters who only focus on negative things about him. Apparently having had enough of being targeted by critics with body-shaming comments, the rapper/actor has shown his stunning body transformation.

On Thursday, October 5, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith shut down his haters by flaunting his muscular physique in before-and-after picture posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The picture on the left was taken when he was skinny. Flashing a smile and a V sign, he rocked a buzz cut which was dyed pink.

That "phase," however, is over as the 25-year-old stressed in the tweet. The photo on the right, which is a newer one, showed him baring his chiseled abs while he was lifting weights at the gym. In the caption, he wrote, "Haters Will Post The One On The Left And Ignore The One On The Right. Like, Damn Can A Man Have His Phases."

Many have since left supportive comments in the replies. "Happy you're getting to shape. Stop smoking colos," one person commented on the post. Another stated, "Both had their time and their purpose."

A third remarked, "Thank God for growth," while another reminded, "It's not the size of the man that matters, but the size of the fight in the man. Keep going champ!!" Someone raved over Jaden's transformation, "bro cooked. well done," while another gushed, "Glad you doing well."

Someone advised Jaden to keep the balance in his exercise by also focusing on his legs. "Make sure you don't miss leg day with those damn toothpicks twigs," the said person said. Meanwhile, an adamant user said, "We will use the one the left to teach our kids that drugs are not good …"

Jaden previously talked about his unhealthy eating habits on his mother's "Red Table Talk". In a 2019 episode of the now-canceled talk show, Jada said her son appeared "drained" and "depleted" since becoming a vegan. "I was just eating like two meals a day...maybe one," Jaden admitted. "Maybe just that one big meal and I'm like, 'Oh, you know, I didn't get around to it.' "

That, however, had changed when Jaden revisited the topic two years later. He revealed he had been working with doctors and gained 10 pounds. The "After Earth" star shared, "I'm able to put on my muscle."

