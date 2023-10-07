 

Jane Seymour Confirms Relationship With New Boyfriend John Zambetti After David Green Split

Jane Seymour Confirms Relationship With New Boyfriend John Zambetti After David Green Split
Instagram
Celebrity

After calling it quits with her longtime partner, the former 'Live and Let Die' star proudly goes Instagram official with The Malibooz rocker by sharing several photos of them together.

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jane Seymour has confirmed her romantic relationship with John Zambetti. After calling it quits with her longtime partner David Green, the "Live and Let Die" actress proudly revealed her new boyfriend via social media.

On Sunday, October 1, the 72-year-old former Bond girl uploaded via Instagram a series of photos capturing her and John. In one of the snaps, she could not help but show her excitement as she was smiling from ear-to-ear and standing very close next to him. Meanwhile, he was leaning his head on hers while letting out a smile at the camera.

In another picture, John showed off his love to Jane with a sweet gesture. He kissed the top of her head while the two were striking a pose in front of an outdoor swimming pool and a set of decorated tables as well as chairs. Along with the two photos, Jane exclaimed in the caption of the post, "I've never been happier," adding a smiling face with hearts emoji.

  Editors' Pick

Jane flaunted her youthful look in a shimmering and glittery outfit. She showed off her figure in a body fit gold dress that came with a plunging neckline. Her gown was long enough to cover slightly under her knees. Over the dress, she put on a long-sleeved black-and-white blazer to complete the look.

The actress also donned a pair of white-and-creme open-toe platform high heels with straps. While keeping her accessory minimal, she styled her long blonde hair into loose waves and covered most of her forehead with short bangs. Her toenails were polished in bright red color.

In the meantime, John went with a black-and-white get-up. The Malibooz rocker sported a long-sleeved white button-up shirt and tucked it in a pair of long black slim-fit pants. He added an unbuttoned black blazer and a pair of glossy black high boots to complete his formal look. His hair was long enough to reach the lower back of his neck.

Prior to her romance with John, Jane was in a relationship with David for around nine years. However, it remains unclear when exactly the former couple called it quits.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tom Brady Vows to Steer Clear From 'Drama' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Blink-182 Pay Tribute to The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' Music Video
Related Posts
Jane Seymour Addresses Bond Girl Stereotype

Jane Seymour Addresses Bond Girl Stereotype

Jane Seymour Were 'Out of Her Body' During Near-Death Experience on Set

Jane Seymour Were 'Out of Her Body' During Near-Death Experience on Set

Jane Seymour Uses 'Igloo' Lighting to Make Herself Look Younger

Jane Seymour Uses 'Igloo' Lighting to Make Herself Look Younger

Jane Seymour Explains Why She's Still 'Very Close' With Her Exes Despite Being Left for Other Women

Jane Seymour Explains Why She's Still 'Very Close' With Her Exes Despite Being Left for Other Women

Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried Today's Young Generation Are Being 'Over-Babied'
  • Oct 07, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried Today's Young Generation Are Being 'Over-Babied'

Jason Derulo Calls Sexual Harassment Allegations 'Completely False and Hurtful'
  • Oct 07, 2023

Jason Derulo Calls Sexual Harassment Allegations 'Completely False and Hurtful'

Jane Seymour Confirms Relationship With New Boyfriend John Zambetti After David Green Split
  • Oct 07, 2023

Jane Seymour Confirms Relationship With New Boyfriend John Zambetti After David Green Split

Sly Stone Too Sick to Make Music Again
  • Oct 06, 2023

Sly Stone Too Sick to Make Music Again

Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle
  • Oct 06, 2023

Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle

Ed Sheeran Recalls Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Writing 'Perfect'
  • Oct 06, 2023

Ed Sheeran Recalls Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Writing 'Perfect'

Most Read
Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage
Celebrity

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed