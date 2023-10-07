Jane Seymour Confirms Relationship With New Boyfriend John Zambetti After David Green Split

Instagram Celebrity

After calling it quits with her longtime partner, the former 'Live and Let Die' star proudly goes Instagram official with The Malibooz rocker by sharing several photos of them together.

AceShowbiz - Jane Seymour has confirmed her romantic relationship with John Zambetti. After calling it quits with her longtime partner David Green, the "Live and Let Die" actress proudly revealed her new boyfriend via social media.

On Sunday, October 1, the 72-year-old former Bond girl uploaded via Instagram a series of photos capturing her and John. In one of the snaps, she could not help but show her excitement as she was smiling from ear-to-ear and standing very close next to him. Meanwhile, he was leaning his head on hers while letting out a smile at the camera.

In another picture, John showed off his love to Jane with a sweet gesture. He kissed the top of her head while the two were striking a pose in front of an outdoor swimming pool and a set of decorated tables as well as chairs. Along with the two photos, Jane exclaimed in the caption of the post, "I've never been happier," adding a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Jane flaunted her youthful look in a shimmering and glittery outfit. She showed off her figure in a body fit gold dress that came with a plunging neckline. Her gown was long enough to cover slightly under her knees. Over the dress, she put on a long-sleeved black-and-white blazer to complete the look.

The actress also donned a pair of white-and-creme open-toe platform high heels with straps. While keeping her accessory minimal, she styled her long blonde hair into loose waves and covered most of her forehead with short bangs. Her toenails were polished in bright red color.

In the meantime, John went with a black-and-white get-up. The Malibooz rocker sported a long-sleeved white button-up shirt and tucked it in a pair of long black slim-fit pants. He added an unbuttoned black blazer and a pair of glossy black high boots to complete his formal look. His hair was long enough to reach the lower back of his neck.

Prior to her romance with John, Jane was in a relationship with David for around nine years. However, it remains unclear when exactly the former couple called it quits.

