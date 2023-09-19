Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The former Victoria's Secret Angel feels like 'whenever it rains, it pours' as she had to go through a divorce with her ex-husband Tom Brady while dealing with her two ailing parents.

Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - It's no secret that divorce is not easy for everyone and Gisele Bundchen has gone through it. Reflecting on the difficult times in the past few years, the supermodel admits that she has been going through "very tough" times with her family.

The mother of two was dealing with two ailing parents at the same time of her relocation to Florida with her kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, for then-husband Tom Brady's final seasons of football with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their divorce last year.

"It's been very tough on my family. It's been a lot - in every area of my life," she says in an interview with PEOPLE. "I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings."

To overcome the difficult times, the 43-year-old relied on meditation, daily exercise, which a includes mix of walks, yoga and weights, and a dedication to wellness through nutrition to keep her centered. "I think if I didn't have all the different tools that I have to support me during these times, it would've been very hard," she shares. "And I think we all can relate to that, because I think we all have gone through our roller coasters of life."

Gisele also recalls a past catwalk experience that serves as a metaphor on how she always puts on brave face in the midst of adversity. During the interview, she talks about a viral TikTok video that shows her walking the runway of the Givenchy Spring/Summer collection show in 2000. The heel broke clear off her shoe, but the supermodel kept on walking so confidently that nobody even noticed.

"It was crazy. The heel actually went in," she recounts. "So you've got to put all your weight on the front of your foot. And then, you have cramps and it hurts a lot, but you have to just do what you've got to do. I'm not going to crumble in front of all those people."

"There was no option of crumbling there," she adds. "You've just got to pretend like nothing happened and hope that no one noticed. And I think that's a great metaphor for life, because whenever the curve balls get thrown at you, do you crumble or do you rise? It's a choice, right? You've got to rise."

Gisele finalized her divorce from Tom in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. In a previous interview with Brazil's Vogue which was published in August, she admitted, "Break-ups are undeniably tough, particularly with the media scrutiny every step of the way," while noting, "I have always trusted that every circumstance, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth."

You can share this post!