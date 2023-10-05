 

Victoria Beckham Has No Regrets Over Her and David's Glitzy Wedding

Victoria Beckham Has No Regrets Over Her and David's Glitzy Wedding
Cover Images/Robert Bell/INSTARimages
Celebrity

While David Beckham admits in his new Netflix documentary that he's left cringing over their lavish ceremony, his wife is glad that they were able to 'express' themselves without fearing people's judgement.

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - David Beckham cringes over his wedding day and admits he left most of the arrangements to his wife Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams). The former footballer married the Spice Girls star in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in July 1999 with guests wearing bright purple outfits and the newly-weds perching on golden thrones, and David has confessed he looks back on their big day with amazement. In his new Netflix documentary "Beckham", he said of the wedding, "I think I just took Victoria's lead on it but what were we thinking?"

However, Victoria has no regrets over the glitzy ceremony, saying, "It was fun! ... We weren't worried about what people were going to say. I mean Christ, how lovely to be that way when you just don't really care you just want to express yourselves." But the pop star-turned-fashion designer admitted she wasn't as sure about the couple's golden seats, adding, "I don't know where the thrones came from."

In the documentary, fans are also given a peak at the saucy speech given by David's best man Gary Neville, who made a rude joke about Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates. Gary told guests, "David said the Spice Girls requested the Bayern Munich team be present today and David was puzzled at this request and asked why. The Spice Girls replied that they'd like to meet any men who could stay on top for 90 minutes and still come second!"

  Editors' Pick

The four-part documentary details the sports star's rise to fame as well as his relationship with Victoria, who opened up about her fury when she found out her husband had been booked to shoot a Pepsi commercial in the U.S. when she was due to give birth to the couple's third child Cruz at a hospital in Spain.

She said, "[David said] 'Yeah, I've got to do a shoot with Jennifer Lopez and [Beyonce Knowles].' I was like, 'Are you.. ' Seriously, I'm about to burst, I'm on bed rest. Are you kidding me? You've got a damn photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby."

David was able to be with his wife for the birth, but Victoria wasn't happy seeing the pictures of him with the two superstars in the papers. She added, "So I had my C section and I remember lying there, don't feel at my most gorgeous, let's just say, and I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce and the headline was 'What would Posh say?' Let me tell you what Posh would say. Posh was pissed off."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joe Jonas 'Doesn't Want to Put Up a Fight' Amid Divorce Battle With Sophie Turner

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party
Related Posts
Victoria Beckham Recalls How Her Marriage Hit Rock Bottom Due to David's Alleged Affair

Victoria Beckham Recalls How Her Marriage Hit Rock Bottom Due to David's Alleged Affair

Victoria Beckham 'Still Wants to Kill' Those Who Blame Husband David's Red Card in 1998 World Cup

Victoria Beckham 'Still Wants to Kill' Those Who Blame Husband David's Red Card in 1998 World Cup

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Victoria Beckham Doesn't Dress to 'Seduce' Her Husband David

Victoria Beckham Doesn't Dress to 'Seduce' Her Husband David

Latest News
Kris Jenner Reveals How She Found Out Ex Caitlyn Jenner's Gender Transition
  • Oct 05, 2023

Kris Jenner Reveals How She Found Out Ex Caitlyn Jenner's Gender Transition

Rihanna Goes Stylish on First Public Appearance After Giving Birth to Second Child
  • Oct 05, 2023

Rihanna Goes Stylish on First Public Appearance After Giving Birth to Second Child

'SNL' Taps Pete Davidson and Bad Bunny as Hosts for New Post-Strike Episodes
  • Oct 05, 2023

'SNL' Taps Pete Davidson and Bad Bunny as Hosts for New Post-Strike Episodes

Travis Kelce Blasts NFL's Overwhelming Coverage of Taylor Swift
  • Oct 05, 2023

Travis Kelce Blasts NFL's Overwhelming Coverage of Taylor Swift

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale's Relationship Status Revealed After Third Child's Arrival
  • Oct 05, 2023

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale's Relationship Status Revealed After Third Child's Arrival

Julia Ormond Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Battery in Lawsuit
  • Oct 05, 2023

Julia Ormond Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Battery in Lawsuit

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tended to Focus on His 'Negative' Side and Often Called Him 'Crazy'

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tended to Focus on His 'Negative' Side and Often Called Him 'Crazy'

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

'RHUGH' Star Brandi Glanville Collapsed and Rushed to Hospital Due to 'Stress' of Bad Edit

'RHUGH' Star Brandi Glanville Collapsed and Rushed to Hospital Due to 'Stress' of Bad Edit

Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet Spotted Wearing Matching Jewelry

Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet Spotted Wearing Matching Jewelry

Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins

Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins