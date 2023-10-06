 

Tyrese Gibson Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Shonta: 'I've Lost So Many People Over the Years'

The 'Fast X' actor reveals that he got the call about his sister's death as Jermaine Dupri asked him to partake in the So So Def 30th anniversary tribute at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson is mourning the death of his loved one. When confirming that his older sister, Shonta Gibson, suddenly passed away, the "Fast X" star lamented losing "so many people over the years."

Sharing some photos of the two over the years, the 44-year-old singer/actor wrote on Instagram, "I can't believe I am about to post these 3 letters again…. RIP to my beloved Angel of a big sister Shonta Gibson… My heart is so heavy posting this because sadly, I've lost so many people over the years in this very short window of time." He added in the Thursday, October 5 post, "I'm really in a place where I'm just numb and I've found that I've become even more selfless and more concerned about everyone else and their needs over mines."

"My 2 Nieces Star and Tanisha are the 2 oldest and hearing them say the words 'We didn't just lose out mother, we lost our best friend, our biggest inspiration and day to day support system who raised them BOTH into foot soldiers for Christ and they've both became wives and mothers themselves," he continued. "I have over 20 nieces and nephews and I couldn't be more proud of my family working so hard everyday to be the best versions of themselves and finding their own way."

Tyrese went on to note, "To my BIG brother Tyrone Gibson [ my mother gave birth to 4 of us 2 Girls [ Salendra and Shonta Gibson and 2 boys… [ Tyrone and me the baby boy the last one out ] and we have buried my mother and now both sisters…. My heart hurts In a different kind of way for my big brother please please pray him." He then stated, "Our biological father is still alive and he's also hurting deeply pray for him Tyrone Gibson Sr as well."

"But of all? I really really want y'all to extend some extra prayers and energy to a TRUE KING in Eddie Bell my sisters husband, my sisters BEST FRIEND, father of her children who not only LOVED my sister but completely ADORED his wife," the Roman Pearce depicter in the "Fast and Furious" film series further shared. "I have never ever known of a man with such a great soul and I'm so very proud to call you a BROTHER in-law… Eddie you are the true manifestation of Gods WORKS!!! I got you and them kids for LIFE!!!!!!! My big sister life changed forever after yall me in 2011!"

Tyrese concluded his post by remembering his late sibling once again. "Shon was always the brightest light in every room she ever stepped into…. Heaven gained a new Angel... I couldn't be more proud to be your baby brother… I will see you again….. Amen!!!!" he declared.

Tyrese disclosed that he got the call about Shonta's death as Jermaine Dupri asked him to partake in the So So Def 30th anniversary tribute at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Her death came more than a year after Tyrese's mom, Priscilla Murray Gibson, lost her battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

