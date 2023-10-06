 

Sexyy Red Insists She Wasn't the One Who Leaked Her Own Explicit Footage

Sexyy Red Insists She Wasn't the One Who Leaked Her Own Explicit Footage
The video in question, which was quickly removed from her Instagram page, allegedly showed the 'Pound Town' raptress engaging in a sexual relationship with a man without protection.

  Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sexyy Red denied leaking her own sex tape. After her alleged explicit footage was shared on her Instagram Story, the "Pound Town" raptress offered a clarification on X, previously known as Twitter.

"I'm so heartbroken," the 25-year-old lamented in the Thursday, October 5 post. "anybody that kno me knows I wouldn't do no goofy sht like that [broken heart emoji] [teary face emoji]."

The video in question allegedly showed Sexyy engaging in a sexual relationship with a man without protection. It remains unclear who posted the clip, but it was quickly removed from her account.

While the sex tape was only visible on her Story for a few minutes, many have caught a glimpse of it and some of them reposted it, prompting swift reactions on social media. They were mostly left disgusted by the video, with one shocked user writing, "ik sexyy red did not just post no mf sextape."

A second exclaimed, "I know damn well ian just seen no damn sexyy red sextape!" A baffled person asked, "there is no way sexyy red just posted her whole sex tape on her regular story ??????"

"that ain't even nun to be moaning to man," someone commented, while one other criticized the raptress for practicing unprotected sex. "Not sexy at all looks like they're swapping stds," the said person remarked.

Back in August, Sexyy landed in hot water for revealing that she's not a fan of safe sex. When appearing on Lil Yachty's "A Safe Space", she recalled the time a friend and her partner got busy on her couch and left a condom behind in the trash bin. She ended up being questioned about it by the guy she was seeing at the time.

"That wasn't my condom. I don't use condoms baby," she told her boyfriend at the time, before proudly declaring, "I'm the raw dog queen."

