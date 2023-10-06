'Open-Minded' Brian Austin Green Praised During Discussion About Raising Gay Son

Instagram Celebrity

When discussing raising his eldest son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, the former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star reveals that he finds it 'intriguing' and 'challenging' at the same time.

Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green has been showered with praise for being an open-minded father to his children. While talking about raising his gay son and its challenging parts, the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star was deemed "open-minded" by NSYNC member Lance Bass.

The 50-year-old actor received the heartwarming compliment from Lance when he made an appearance in the Sunday, October 1 episode of the "Frosted Tips with Lance Bass" podcast. While talking about his approaches in raising his openly gay son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 44-year-old Lance also said that Kassius is lucky to have the actor as his father.

Lance went on to explain, "He was so lucky to be able to be in your family because so many kids out there don't get that." The singer and dancer continued, "And even if their parents accept them, there's a lot of times when the kid still knows that they still disagree with it."

During the chat, Brian revealed, "It has been a challenge. Honestly, it was unknown for me." He further stated, "I think a lot of people are afraid of the unknown, whereas I'm not. To me, it's intriguing. And I want to learn about it."

"I would get into these conservations with Kash where it was like I really wanted to understand the things that seemed so different to me at first," the former "Anger Management" star added. "And then you realize, 'Oh, this isn't different at all.' It's just your choice of partner. It doesn't affect me at all."

"And that's the thing I'm always trying to beat into people now, it does not affect you," Brian additionally noted. "Why do you care so much? And why are you trying to somehow bully your feelings and your opinion into something that literally does not affect you at all?"

Brian's 21-year-old son Kassius has been open about his sexuality and love life since 2019. He does not shy away from sharing photos of him and his partner on his Instagram page.

Lance, for his part, revealed the truth about his sexuality back in 2006. He tied the knot with actor Michael Turchin in Los Angeles, California in 2014. The couple shares 1-year-old twins, Alexander and Violet, together.

