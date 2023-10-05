 

Madonna Gives Middle Finger While Wearing Pope Hoodie

The 'Like a Prayer' singer seemingly mocks the pope as she dons a black hoodie bearing a Kabbalah-inspired red string that formed an image of the Catholic leader.

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna is making fun of the Pope. In a reference to her famous quote, "I would like to see the Pope wearing my T-shirt," the Queen of Pop, 65, has been wearing a black hoodie embroidered with an image of the Catholic leader wearing a Madonna-branded robe - with the red in the picture inspired by the Jewish mysticism movement Kabbalah.

Custom designed by Seks - a favourite of Julia Fox's, the top also shows Pope Francis with a set of flaming wings.

Label designers Abel Cepeda Ljoka and Will Kowall told Page Six about how the Pope design was inspired by Madonna's quote, "We used red thread inspired by the Kabbalah red string to protect the wearer's energy."

"We are literally the biggest Madonna fans. We love her so much, and have such a deep appreciation for her art, what she has done, and what she is doing. So there is no greater honour than these moments. Madonna is one of the most iconic icons of all time."

The fashion choice follows Madonna's 2022 request for a meeting with the Pope, which appears to have never happened. She tweeted at the time, "Hello @Pontifex Francis - I'm a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don't Swear!"

"It's been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters? I've been excommunicated 3 times. It doesn't seem fair. Sincerely Madonna."

The "Like a Virgin" singer has had her ups and downs with Catholicism over the years, with her behaviour deemed "blasphemous" by the church after she strapped herself to a cross and wore a crown of thorns during a 2006 performance in Rome.

Speaking on behalf on behalf of then-Pope Benedict XVI, the late Cardinal Ersilio Tonini told the Evening Standard newspaper at the time, "This is a blasphemous challenge to the faith and a profanation of the cross. She should be excommunicated."

Madonna's controversial 1989 music video for "Like a Prayer" was banned by the Vatican for its burning crosses and erotic depiction of Jesus, with Pope John Paul II urging her fans to boycott her "Blond Ambition" tour in the wake of the promo's release.

The mum-of-six has been busy rehearsing for her much-hyped "Celebration Tour", which was postponed after she was hospitalised over the summer with a bacterial infection.

