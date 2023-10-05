Rihanna Goes Stylish on First Public Appearance After Giving Birth to Second Child

Instagram Celebrity

The mother of two looks chic in spandex tights and a tutu peplum top when heading to a Manhattan restaurant to celebrate her partner A$AP Rocky's 35th birthday.

AceShowbiz - Rihanna has enjoyed a date night in New York City with A$AP Rocky after welcoming their second child. Making her first public appearance since giving birth to son Riot Rose, the Barbadian beauty showed her post-pregnancy style in a stylish look.

On Tuesday, October 3, the Grammy winner stepped out with her rapper beau for a dinner date at the celebrity-loved restaurant Carbone in Manhattan seemingly to celebrate his 35th birthday. For the occasion, the mother of two rocked a a black tulle peplum top that looked like it had a tiny tutu with Balenciaga pantaleggings.

The 35-year-old paired her ballet-core ensemble with a satin mini bomber jacket, a pearl necklace and sunglasses as she looked effortlessly cool. Her hair was styled in a messy updo as she accessorized with hoop earring and a pair of dark shades.

Rocky looked equally chic in light-wash jeans, a gray T-shirt over a button-up shirt and tie with a fall-ready brown blazer on top of them all. Not afraid to experiment with his looks, he wore white pearl clips all over his hair and carried a bubblegum pink Barbiecore Bottega Veneta bag as he had a cigarette on his lips.

Rihanna gave birth to her second child Riot Rose at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on August 1, 2023 at 7:41 A.M., according to his birth certificate. The couple reportedly chose the floral name for their second son because of Rocky's love of flowers.

However, it wasn't until in September that the proud parents broke their silence on the matter by debuting first look at their newborn son. The pair shared some new pictures from their family photo shoot which also featured their firstborn, one-year-old RZA.

For the photo shoot, the family put on casual but stylish looks. The Fenty Beauty founder showed off her cleavage in a denim jacket and navy leggings. Meanwhile, the Harlem artist rocked a white tank and silver chain with jeans, covering up with a green flannel in other snaps.

