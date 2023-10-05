 

Ariana Grande and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are Living Together 'Full-Time' in NY

The report about the 'One Last Time' songstress living together with her 'Wicked' co-star arrives just a few weeks after the rumored couple was spotted enjoying a Disneyland date.

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have seemingly taken their romance to a whole new level. If a new report is to be believed, the "Wicked" co-stars are now living together "full-time in New York.

Revealing the news was Us Weekly. "Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife [Lilly Jay] that he's living with Ariana full-time in New York," a source told the outlet.

The report arrived a few weeks after Ariana and Ethan enjoyed a Disneyland date. On September 25, Deuxmoi unleashed a picture of the two linking arms while walking around at the theme park. Their faces could not be seen as they were photographed from behind while waiting for a ride.

A video also showed the 30-year-old pop star and her alleged beau getting a tour from one of the theme park guides as they were joined by a couple of friends. The pair appeared to be trying to go incognito in baggy sweatshirts and baseball hats during the outing. The "One Last Time" singer added some fun to her casual look by wearing a pleated skirt and black sheer tights.

Dailymail.com later disclosed that "they went with a big group of friends including Ariana's mom and brother." A source additionally claimed, "They are really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him."

Earlier that month, Ariana filed for divorce from her estranged husband Dalton Gomez, who filed his own divorce petition almost simultaneously. In court documents, she mentioned "irreconcilable differences." Their date of separation was listed as February 20, 2023.

Ariana and Dalton's split was first made public in July, with reports saying they "were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends." Days later, her romance with Ethan was revealed, and he filed for divorce from his wife Lilly, with whom he has a 13-month-old son, almost immediately.

