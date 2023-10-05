'The Drew Barrymore Show' Head Writers Refuse to Return Following Strike Backlash

CBS TV

AceShowbiz - "The Drew Barrymore Show" continues to face setbacks even after the WGA strike has ended. It has been reported that three co-head writers of the Drew Barrymore-hosted daytime talk show have chosen not to return to the show.

Sources claim to The Hollywood Reporter that Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe refuse to re-join the show after it previously planned to resume filming sans writers amid WGA strike. Following the writers' withdrawal, the production is allegedly interviewing new writers now and will be in compliance with the guild.

Prior to this, the three writers told the news outlet that they found out that "Drew" was returning, not from their boss or colleagues, but via audience ticket giveaways posted on social media instead. "It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable," White said on September 11, the show's first day back in production amid the strike.

Kinon added, "I understand that everybody has to do what they feel is best for them. For me and the WGA writers on the show, it's important for us to stick with our union. We deserve a fair contract, so we are here today outside." When asked if they planned to return to the show once the strike was resolved, White said at the time, "Maybe no comment."

Meanwhile, "The Drew Barrymore Show" recently announced that season 4 is set to premiere on Monday, October 16. The syndicated show broke the news on its social media pages on Tuesday, October 3, writing, "This just in: We're kicking off our brand new season on Monday, October 16th!"

Barrymore was under fire last month when she made the decision to bring back her show amid the strike. "I own this choice," she wrote at the time. "I certainly couldn't have expected this kind of attention, and we aren't going to break rules and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this, because as I said, this is bigger than me and there are other people's jobs on the line."

Following the backlash, the "Charlie's Angels" actress shared a tearful apology video. She also revealed on September 17 that she decided to halt her show's season premiere. "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team," Barrymore wrote in an Instagram post. "We really tried to find our way forward, and I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."



