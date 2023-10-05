Anthony Mackie Sparks Debate After Turning Down a Young Fan's Photo Request

Cover Images/Erik Nielsen/Media Punch Celebrity

Social media users rally behind the Falcon depicter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after he becomes a trending topic for declining a woman's request for a photo with her grandson.

AceShowbiz - Anthony Mackie has sparked a debate after he turned down a young fan's request for a picture with him. The actor became a trending topic on social media on Monday evening, October 2 after he declined a woman's request for a photo with her grandson.

In a since-deleted video, a woman approached Anthony, asking if he could take a photo with her grandson. "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" star politely declined. Seemingly wanting to clarify on why he said no, the woman asked again, "Would you please take a picture with my grandson?"

But the 45-year-old star stood firm on his stance and replied, "I cannot take a picture." When the woman said, "So, you can not and you will not," he simply replied, "Absolutely not."

After the footage gained a lot of attention online, the boy's mother, who is identified as Aundra, explained via her Instagram Stories, "No one ever believes when I say the new black Captain America (Anthony Mackey) does not take pictures with kids. Little black boys who look up to him in New Orleans."

She added, "Don't get me wrong. I understand celebrities wanting their space etc. But kids? Every single time? Your a super hero sir In the MARVEL UNIVERSE."

Aundra said her mother's friend took the young boy back to ask again for a picture. "Then my mom's friend was like. I know he didn't say no. Let me take him back over there. Which is the video y'all saw. My 11yr old son happened to be recording out of excitement. Imagine your hero, from New Orleans also. Doing that," she recounted.

Aundra seemingly isn't the only person who has had an ill experience while meeting Anthony. After she spoke out, a few former fans of the actor sent DMs claiming they had similar interactions with him.

The claims have since prompted a discussion about celebrity boundaries and privacy. Surprisingly, many sided with Anthony in this situation, with one writing, "Everybody knows I can't stand Anthony Mackie. But this is valid as f**k. Respect people's boundaries. Celebrity or not. Simple as that."

Another noted, "This post was created to make Anthony Mackie look bad, but most people are agreeing with him." A third stated, "Anthony Mackie did not want to be there signing autographs for the next two hours. He is a human being who politely declined this woman's request."

"Anthony Mackie trending because *checks notes* He respectfully declines taking a picture while he was peacefully enjoying the Saints game. At some point ya'll gonna learn that celebs are people and have boundaries too," another fan wrote.

However, there were a few who agreed with the woman. One of them claimed, "Anthony Mackie is really a grade A A**hole.... I've seen him do this way too many times."

