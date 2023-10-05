Yung Miami Believes Diddy Will Push Her to Be Billionaire Like Oprah Winfrey

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

AceShowbiz - [Yung Miami] has reacted to Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' recent comment about her future. Co-signing the music mogul's statement saying she'll be a billionaire like Oprah Winfrey, the one-half of City Girls said she believes that the rapper will push her to be one.

"Had to repost this again causeeeeee yeah puff," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram Story alongside a post highlighting his comments. "He knows my potential and he's gonna push me there!"

Diddy made his comment when speaking to Billboard. "Nipsey Hussle, to me, was that young Puff version," the Bad Boy Records founder began. "But one person that I can say right now is [Travis Scott (II). I can relate to how he's diversifying his portfolio and really understanding how to take it to the next level."

"I also think Yung Miami [aka Caresha Brownlee] from the City Girls," he added. "She reminds me of Oprah with the endless possibilities that she has as far as her clothing line, television shows, performances, live podcasts. I really respect both of their hustles and see them being able to break through."

Diddy and Miami were previously dating although they were not in an exclusive relationship. Despite having broken up, the female rapper and her ex managed to be amicable.

"We're still friends! We're still good friends! But we're single," she told The Cut in April. "That's not my man."

Miami insisted that she didn't want to put a "title" on their romance. "We had our own situation, I'm not gonna put a title on it. We were f**king with each other hard," she reflected. "We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I'll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it."

Miami added that she ultimately wants to find "peace" in her life. Speaking about her long-term ambitions, she shared, "I hope to be at peace. I hope to be rich, vacationing, travelling the world, and still f**king, of course. Maybe on a yacht, just enjoying life, enjoying what I worked hard for."

