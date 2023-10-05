 

Yung Miami Believes Diddy Will Push Her to Be Billionaire Like Oprah Winfrey

Yung Miami Believes Diddy Will Push Her to Be Billionaire Like Oprah Winfrey
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

Co-signing the music mogul's statement saying she'll be a billionaire like Oprah Winfrey, the one-half of City Girls says on Instagram Story that she believes that the rapper will push her to be one.

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - [Yung Miami] has reacted to Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' recent comment about her future. Co-signing the music mogul's statement saying she'll be a billionaire like Oprah Winfrey, the one-half of City Girls said she believes that the rapper will push her to be one.

"Had to repost this again causeeeeee yeah puff," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram Story alongside a post highlighting his comments. "He knows my potential and he's gonna push me there!"

Diddy made his comment when speaking to Billboard. "Nipsey Hussle, to me, was that young Puff version," the Bad Boy Records founder began. "But one person that I can say right now is [Travis Scott (II). I can relate to how he's diversifying his portfolio and really understanding how to take it to the next level."

  Editors' Pick

"I also think Yung Miami [aka Caresha Brownlee] from the City Girls," he added. "She reminds me of Oprah with the endless possibilities that she has as far as her clothing line, television shows, performances, live podcasts. I really respect both of their hustles and see them being able to break through."

Diddy and Miami were previously dating although they were not in an exclusive relationship. Despite having broken up, the female rapper and her ex managed to be amicable.

"We're still friends! We're still good friends! But we're single," she told The Cut in April. "That's not my man."

Miami insisted that she didn't want to put a "title" on their romance. "We had our own situation, I'm not gonna put a title on it. We were f**king with each other hard," she reflected. "We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I'll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it."

Miami added that she ultimately wants to find "peace" in her life. Speaking about her long-term ambitions, she shared, "I hope to be at peace. I hope to be rich, vacationing, travelling the world, and still f**king, of course. Maybe on a yacht, just enjoying life, enjoying what I worked hard for."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Brian Austin Green Recalls Suffering From Stroke-Like Symptoms
Related Posts
Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Yung Miami Mocked After Calling Herself 'the Black Oprah'

Yung Miami Mocked After Calling Herself 'the Black Oprah'

Latest News
Brian Austin Green Recalls Suffering From Stroke-Like Symptoms
  • Oct 05, 2023

Brian Austin Green Recalls Suffering From Stroke-Like Symptoms

Vinnie Jones Makes 'Hard Decision' to Sell House Shared With Late Wife Tanya
  • Oct 05, 2023

Vinnie Jones Makes 'Hard Decision' to Sell House Shared With Late Wife Tanya

Yung Miami Believes Diddy Will Push Her to Be Billionaire Like Oprah Winfrey
  • Oct 05, 2023

Yung Miami Believes Diddy Will Push Her to Be Billionaire Like Oprah Winfrey

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF
  • Oct 05, 2023

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

David Beckham Reflects on Backlash Over England's Exit From 1998 World Cup
  • Oct 05, 2023

David Beckham Reflects on Backlash Over England's Exit From 1998 World Cup

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children
  • Oct 05, 2023

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children

Most Read
Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections
Celebrity

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tended to Focus on His 'Negative' Side and Often Called Him 'Crazy'

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tended to Focus on His 'Negative' Side and Often Called Him 'Crazy'

'Game of Thrones' Star Joseph Gatt Appears in Court on Child Sex-Offense Charge

'Game of Thrones' Star Joseph Gatt Appears in Court on Child Sex-Offense Charge

Chrisean Rock 'Happy' Lil Baby Finally Clears the Air Amid Her Drama With Blueface

Chrisean Rock 'Happy' Lil Baby Finally Clears the Air Amid Her Drama With Blueface