 

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

The actor portraying Cooper in 'Interstellar' defends his 'funny' mother and claims that calling Camila Alves by different names of his former girlfriends was a part of his family's 'sense of humor.'

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey insisted that Camila Alves "wasn't wounded" by tests from his mother. After his wife revealed that her mother-in-law put her through the wringer, the "Interstellar" actor defended Mary McCabe and claimed that it was part of his family's "sense of humor."

The 53-year-old actor opened up about the matter when making an appearance on the "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" podcast. Speaking to host Jana and her co-hosts, he said, "My family, and part of Camila and I as well, we cherish the value of a sense of humor and comedy." He went on to say, "Some people were like, 'Oh, my gosh,' but… Camila wasn't wounded about it. What tickles us may bruise others."

Matthew further claimed that his mother did not only test Camila. "She tested my feelings and tested the woman I had the feelings for," he pointed out. "Big picture, that's pretty cool actually."

Matthew's statement came more than one month after Camila unveiled that his mother, whom she called "Ma Mac," tested her before fully accepting her to be a part of the family. In the August 22 episode of "Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam" podcast, the 41-year-old Brazilian model recalled, "She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right?"

"She was really testing me. I mean, really testing me. She would call me by all of Matthew's ex-girlfriends' names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting [me] down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff," the "Kids BBQ Championship" host explained. "All she wanted was for me to fight back."

Later on, Matthew confirmed Camila's claims. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada in September, he stated, "My family is big on rites of passage and initiation, and you don't get into the McConaughey family easily, We test you. And even in our own family with my brothers, and mother is one of us. Me and my brothers get on our high horse about something."

"Oh, my family, we humbly wait, we make you cry, and then we pick you up and make your favorite drink, 'You're welcome back.' So there are initiations, rites of passage that my family's always enjoyed," he continued.

