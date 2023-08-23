Matthew McConaughey's Wife Recalls How His Mom Would Be 'Testing' Her

Cover Images/RobinLori/INSTARimages Celebrity

In a new interview on 'Southern Living's Biscuits and Jam' podcast, Camila Alves reveals that she did not get along with her mother-in-law Mary McCabe until their trip to Istanbul.

Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves has revealed that his mother tested her. In a new interview, the Brazilian model recalled how Mary McCabe was putting her through the wringer before fully accepting her to be a part of the family.

During a chat on "Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam" podcast, the 41-year-old beauty talked about the "tricky" situation she used to have with her mother-in-law. In the Tuesday, August 22 episode, she first unleashed, "She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? She was really testing me."

"I mean, really testing me," Camila went on to stress. She further elaborated, "She would call me by all of Matthew's ex-girlfriends' names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting [me] down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff."

The fashion designer additionally discussed the moment she invited her mother-in-law, whom she calls "Ma Mac," to fly with her to Istanbul after being offered a modeling job there. Noting that she held an extra first class flight ticket and a free hotel stay, she recounted telling her, "Ma Mac, you're gonna come with me."

"The whole way there, the whole plane ride to Istanbul, she was telling me all these stories and putting all these things in my head," Camila continued. "When we landed, I was like, 'Okay, all right. Let me buckle up. Let me get ready for this situation.' About day three, I was taking her to her room, and she got into this whole other thing that it's not my place to share, and she starts crying."

"And I'm like, 'Oh my gosh!' You know, 'Ma Mac!' and feeling so sorry. And as I put her to bed, I look at her and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. She's full of s**t.' So I just [flipped] it on her and brought my spicy Brazilian, Latin side, and I let her have it," she added. "So I went back at her, and we had it back and forth, back and forth. She just looked at me and she was like, 'Okay. Now you're in.' "

"All she wanted was for me to fight back," Camila pointed out. "From that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship, and I have so much respect for her. She has so much respect for me. It can get tricky sometimes." Still, the two "always end with a good laugh and a joke."

You can share this post!