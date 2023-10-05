 

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children

The 35-year-old reality TV star, who decided to deactivate her OnlyFans account earlier this year, admits that the website 'comes with a lot of negativity' despite she making a lot of money on it.

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna quit OnlyFans for the sake of her children. The 35-year-old star has revealed that she decided to deactivate her OnlyFans account earlier this year because of her kids.

The model, who has King, ten, with Tyga and Dream, six, with Rob Kardashian, told Entertainment Tonight, "I will never go back on OnlyFans. As fast as [the money] comes, as fast it goes. And also, too, it comes with a lot of negativity, you know? My kids are getting older, they see all these things, and I'm just not going out like that."

Chyna has recently started to raise some money by selling her personal belongings. However, the reality star insists she's just ridding herself of bad "energy" by selling some of her old things.

She shared, "I just kind of wanted a fresh start, and I don't think nothing's wrong with selling your old stuff." Chyna. whose real name is Angela White, has also revealed that she doesn't value "materialistic things."

The model, who split from Rob Kardashian in 2017, said, "I feel like, at this point in my life, I don't really value materialistic things. Yeah, it looks nice, but it's like, why go out and grind and hustle for this money to go and spend it on something that could potentially just disappear?"

Chyna explained that she's actually made a concerted effort to become less "flashy." She said, "You might leave it somewhere, somebody could rob you, steal from you and all of that. That's why I kind of like also stepped away from wearing a lot of flashy jewelry. I feel like I'm a target already, so why even bring more attention to myself?"

