New 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Photo Gives Sentimental Look at Batman's Villain

'Joker' director Todd Phillips shares a never-before-seen picture of Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck to mark the fourth anniversary of the first movie and celebrate the upcoming release of the sequel.

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joker is getting sentimental in a new photo. The new picture of "Joker: Folie a Deux" has been unleashed by director Todd Phillips ahead of the film's release, showing the vulnerable side of the titular character.

On Tuesday, October 3, Phillips gave a sneak peek of the forthcoming sequel as he marked four year anniversary of the original film and celebrated the upcoming release of "Joker 2". He wrote on Instagram along with the image, "Oct. 4 Thanks for all the messages. Four years ago we had quite a ride. Lots of great memories. More to come."

The aforementioned photo features Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck a.k.a. Joker soaking in the rain while four people around him are seen with umbrellas of the colors red, orange, blue and yellow. Joker himself does not have an umbrella and is looking to the sky with his eyes closed as rain falls upon him.

The umbrellas appear to represent the colors a clown may wear on their face, clothes or hair, but Phoenix's character is seen in his daily getup in the image. Instead of wearing his clown makeup, he goes barefaced while wearing a shirt in muted color.

Plot details of the "Joker" sequel are still kept under wraps, but it has been reported that the film would be a musical. Phillips is back as director and also writes the script with Scott Silver.

Lady GaGa joins the cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel a.k.a. Harley Quinn, with Zazie Beetz reprising her role as Sophie Dumond. Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey have also been added to the cast in undisclosed roles. "Joker 2" is slated to arrive in U.S. theaters on October 4, 2024, exactly five years after the first film was released.

