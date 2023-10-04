 

'Only Murders in the Building' Renewed for Season 4 on Hulu

'Only Murders in the Building' Renewed for Season 4 on Hulu
Hulu announces that it has renewed its fan-favorite comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building' for a fourth season on the same day it airs its season 3 finale.

  Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - The murders in the building have yet to end soon. On Tuesday, October 3, Hulu announced that it had renewed its fan-favorite comedy series "Only Murders in the Building" for a fourth season.

The streaming service broke the big news on its official social media accounts. "Only Murders in the Building is returning for Season 4! The trio's journey is far from over. #OMITB," it wrote alongside a season 4 banner featuring cast members Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The renewal decision doesn't come as a surprise since "Only Murders in the Building" is Hulu's most-watched original comedy series to date. The third season also marked the most-watched premiere day of any Hulu scripted original so far this year.

The happy news came on the same day season 3 aired its finale. [SPOILER] In the finale, Sazz (Jane Lynch) fell to the floor of Charles' kitchen after being shot in the chest through the window. Before the screen cuts to black, Sazz appeared to try writing something on Charles' colorful floor with blood from her chest. Viewers believed that the killer initially wanted to kill Charles, and the murder will set up the next season.

"I think the idea of what you create is a thing you put out to the world, and sometimes you can't be prepared for the repercussions of what potentially the world does with your thing, and how they feel about it," showrunner John Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter after the season 4 renewal news broke mid-interview.

The showrunner went on saying, "The podcast and everything else that's happened, and what it all means, and what it could have been meaning all along, that's a really interesting world to look at for these three who stepped in that way."

"Only Murders in the Building" follows three curious neighbors, Charles Haden-Savage (Steve), Oliver Putnam (Martin) and Mabel Mora (Selena), who live in a New York apartment building. They teamed up in season one to record a true crime podcast about the murder of another resident, Tim Kono. The second season, meanwhile, saw the trio investigating the murder of the president of the building's board Bunny Folgerand.

