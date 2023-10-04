Waka Flocka Flame Defends Latto After Fan Suggests He Should Sue Her for Using His Line on Her Song

Instagram Music

The 37-year-old rapper brushes off a suggestion saying that he should file a lawsuit against the 'Big Energy' raptress for using his line on her latest single, 'ISSA PARTY' featuring Baby Drill.

AceShowbiz - Waka Flocka Flame doesn't mind at all if other artists use his popular line for their music. The emcee recently brushed off a fan's suggestion saying he should sue Latto (previously Mulatto) for using "It's a party" lyrics for her latest single, "ISSA PARTY".

The 37-year-old rapper offered his two cents after a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "if i'm waka flocka my lawsuit was filed yesterday." In his message, he declared, "flattery at this highest…. never understood why rob these youngsters for showing us respect plus Lotto from Clayton County."

Other users agreed with Waka's statement. One in particular opined, "They forgot Hip-Hop was built on respect. Sampling & borrowing is in the bloodline of hip-hop," before quoting Nas, " 'No idea's original. There's nothing new under the sun. It's never what you do but how it's done.' - Nas."

Latto dropped "ISSA PARTY" ft. Baby Drill in late September alongside its visuals. In the chorus, she raps, "It's a party, it's a party, it's a party, ayy/ I got shots for all the opps, it's a holiday/ It's a party, it's a party, it's a party."

Aside from music samples, Latto was recently accused of copying other artists' styles. In August, an online user slammed the femcee for allegedly biting Sexyy Red months after she allegedly copied Ice Spice.

The said user posted side-by-side videos of Latto and Sexyy performing similar dance moves. In another tweet, the individual argued, "Latto doing Sexyy Red emotes & mimicking her stage presence is the most cringeworthy s**t I ever seen."

"That girl may really be going through something mentally to just mimic whatever she feels is hot at the moment," the person further fumed. "Imma start calling her DITTO from now on."

