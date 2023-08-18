Latto Defended by Fans After Being Accused of Biting Sexyy Red and Ice Spice's Style

Instagram Celebrity

While the 'Put It On Da Floor' raptress has yet to respond the copying accusation, many people on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, come to her defense.

AceShowbiz - Latto (Mulatto) has found support from her fans. The "Big Energy" raptress was slammed by an online user for allegedly biting Sexyy Red months after she was accused of copying Ice Spice, but her online devotees were quick to jump to her defense.

Bringing up the allegation was one Twitter user, who shared side-by-side videos of Latto and Sexyy Red performing similar dance moves. In another tweet, the individual argued, "Latto doing Sexyy Red emotes & mimicking her stage presence is the most cringeworthy s**t I ever seen."

"That girl may really be going through something mentally to just mimic whatever she feels is hot at the moment," the user further fumed. "Imma start calling her DITTO from now on."

While Latto has yet to respond to the claim, some people fired back at the accusation. "This is regular vibing moves. If people go outside they will see most women do this when they don't wanna do too much while rapping. Sexy red didn't invent anything," one person wrote.

Another penned, "I'm not an expert, but I'm fairly certain other artist have done this exact movement on stage way before these two." Someone else chimed in, "Not the same. And latto was put first."

Latto was accused of copying Ice Spice back in March after posting a photo of her striking a pose similar to the latter on the cover art of "Like..?" EP. At that time, one person wrote, "YOUUUU posted this… so YOU'RE creating the narrative!"

Latto has offered her clapback though. "Every time y'all accuse me of copying folks ima clear it up. Nun mo nun less," she declared, before adding in a separate post, "I don't like how y'all take my tweets & make them fit ur weak a** narratives."

