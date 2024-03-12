Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Instagram Celebrity

After her cryptic post sparked feud speculation involving Waka's current boo Big MeL, Tammy insists that her Story about jealousy wasn't directed at the rapper's girlfriend.

AceShowbiz - Tammy Rivera has spoken up after she sparked feud rumors with Waka Flocka Flame's girlfriend Big MeL. Denying that she was shading his ex's current boo, she reminded everyone that she's still legally married to the rapper.

Tammy jumped in The Neighborhood Talk's post after the account shared a screenshot of Big MeL's cryptic Story. Seemingly wasn't expecting it, she wrote in the comments section, "Man I'm just waking up it's 9am over where I'm at. Waka we literally just talked about this this last night (your morning) ..Waka get her please for I hurt this lil girl feelings. Oh btw that post wasn't even about him nor you but hit dogs holla. You f'king up your seat Sh ein Tammy."

When a fan weighed in on Tammy's alleged shady post, "She just wanted the girl to know they still talk. Becoming a side chick to a man you had first is very embarrassing," she responded, "Sweetie we walked cause our daughter and to be honest we still legally married so we have to talk cause we have business that has to be handled together until them papers are signed! Grown ppl buisness [sic]."

Waka's mother Debra Antney has also stepped into the drama. Telling Tammy to stop making it public, she responded to one of Tammy's comments, "@charliesangelll Why we doing this s**t on the internet. We don't do this s**t."

On Sunday, March 10, Tammy posted a cryptic quote by @female.focused on her Instagram Story. "No one can make me jealous over a seat I had first. You wouldn't be sitting there if I didn't get up," it read.

Seemingly being offended, Big MeL shared on her own Story a quote from @gabbyrellaa that read, "Being washed up and can't let go of your past is type crazy." She added in the caption, "This is the one, cuz it's giving jealous and bitter."

Fans quickly suspected that Tammy and Big MeL's posts were addressed to each other, with many taking Tammy's side.

