 

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married
Instagram
Celebrity

After her cryptic post sparked feud speculation involving Waka's current boo Big MeL, Tammy insists that her Story about jealousy wasn't directed at the rapper's girlfriend.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tammy Rivera has spoken up after she sparked feud rumors with Waka Flocka Flame's girlfriend Big MeL. Denying that she was shading his ex's current boo, she reminded everyone that she's still legally married to the rapper.

Tammy jumped in The Neighborhood Talk's post after the account shared a screenshot of Big MeL's cryptic Story. Seemingly wasn't expecting it, she wrote in the comments section, "Man I'm just waking up it's 9am over where I'm at. Waka we literally just talked about this this last night (your morning) ..Waka get her please for I hurt this lil girl feelings. Oh btw that post wasn't even about him nor you but hit dogs holla. You f'king up your seat Sh ein Tammy."

When a fan weighed in on Tammy's alleged shady post, "She just wanted the girl to know they still talk. Becoming a side chick to a man you had first is very embarrassing," she responded, "Sweetie we walked cause our daughter and to be honest we still legally married so we have to talk cause we have business that has to be handled together until them papers are signed! Grown ppl buisness [sic]."

  Editors' Pick

Waka's mother Debra Antney has also stepped into the drama. Telling Tammy to stop making it public, she responded to one of Tammy's comments, "@charliesangelll Why we doing this s**t on the internet. We don't do this s**t."

On Sunday, March 10, Tammy posted a cryptic quote by @female.focused on her Instagram Story. "No one can make me jealous over a seat I had first. You wouldn't be sitting there if I didn't get up," it read.

Seemingly being offended, Big MeL shared on her own Story a quote from @gabbyrellaa that read, "Being washed up and can't let go of your past is type crazy." She added in the caption, "This is the one, cuz it's giving jealous and bitter."

Fans quickly suspected that Tammy and Big MeL's posts were addressed to each other, with many taking Tammy's side.

You can share this post!

You might also like

America Ferrera's Stunning 2024 Oscars Dress Took Seven Tailors and 400 Hours to Finish

'Family Crisis': Mama June Refuses to Help Pay Alana Thompson's College
Related Posts
Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online

Waka Flocka Flame Laments Having to Hide Happiness After Criticisms of His New Relationship

Waka Flocka Flame Laments Having to Hide Happiness After Criticisms of His New Relationship

Waka Flocka Flame's Daughter Defends His New Romance After Rapper Debuts New Girlfriend

Waka Flocka Flame's Daughter Defends His New Romance After Rapper Debuts New Girlfriend

Waka Flocka Flame Defends Latto After Fan Suggests He Should Sue Her for Using His Line on Her Song

Waka Flocka Flame Defends Latto After Fan Suggests He Should Sue Her for Using His Line on Her Song

Latest News
America Ferrera's Stunning 2024 Oscars Dress Took Seven Tailors and 400 Hours to Finish
  • Mar 12, 2024

America Ferrera's Stunning 2024 Oscars Dress Took Seven Tailors and 400 Hours to Finish

King Charles 'Deeply Touched' by Support Following Cancer Diagnosis
  • Mar 12, 2024

King Charles 'Deeply Touched' by Support Following Cancer Diagnosis

'Family Crisis': Mama June Refuses to Help Pay Alana Thompson's College
  • Mar 12, 2024

'Family Crisis': Mama June Refuses to Help Pay Alana Thompson's College

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married
  • Mar 12, 2024

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Courteney Cox Appears to Console Daughter Coco as They Have Heated Conversation at Airport
  • Mar 12, 2024

Courteney Cox Appears to Console Daughter Coco as They Have Heated Conversation at Airport

Kim Kardashian Caught Getting Flirty With Odell Beckham Jr. at 2024 Oscar Party
  • Mar 12, 2024

Kim Kardashian Caught Getting Flirty With Odell Beckham Jr. at 2024 Oscar Party

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy

Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Shade in Bizarre Video

Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Shade in Bizarre Video