Tammy Rivera Insists She 'Respects' Waka Flocka Flame's New Romance After Alleged Beef With His GF

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star further shows evidence that she has moved on from the rapper by debuting a new ink which covers a tattoo of the 'Get Low' emcee's name.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tammy Rivera has declared that she has no bad blood with Waka Flocka Flame despite their split. The reality TV star has claimed that she "respects" her ex's new relationship with Big MeL after her alleged spat with his current girlfriend.

Tammy once again stressed that she did not throw shade at Big MeL after a fan advised her to stop posting bitter message on social media. "No shade bcux Tammy I love your life but babyyy memes about exes when we only know one is crazy," the fan wrote. "Moving on you don't need to even reference an ex or his news. Bcuz you're it!!! And that's just not even a debate!!!"

Catching wind of the comment, Tammy launched into a rant as she suggested she has been misunderstood. "YALL ONLY KNOW HIM AS MY EX. I left him 3 years ago was in a whole situation after him, which im no longer in," she responded to the fan, insinuating that her previous post about jealousy was not addressed to Big MeL, but her other ex's current girlfriend.

"This getting annoying now cause it's like anything I mention ppl automatically correlate with him because I'm private about my personal life now, ppl bring it back to the waka cause that's all they know," the fashion designer continued. "I'm more annoyed he got this girl thinking I still want him or painting the picture to the world like I still want him when he knows damn well that's not the case."

The mother of one suggested that it's Waka who found it hard to see her moving on following their split, adding, "He just told me yesterday he unfollowed me cause he don't wan't to see me with my new man and see my Vday posts ect [sic] cause he need to move on he can not be my friend .. I told him I respect that and HIS NEW SITUATION cause I want him to respect ME and MINES!"

"Can't believe I'm even doing this ish on the gram but one thing yall know is when it came to my daughter or waka I never played!" she stated. "If we was together or not I still defended him but when you allow someone to play in my face and try to paint this narrative about me, enable it or not check it I gotta defend myself."

The former "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star concluded her lengthy message by saying, "I PRAY THIS THE LAST TIME ILL EVER HAVE SPEAK ON THIS SITUATION! I am happy and at peace let me enjoy that."

Further showing that she has moved on from Waka, Tammy has debuted a new ink that covers a Waka tattoo tribute. The new tattoo, which is bigger and seemingly an abstract design, sits on her older ink which spelled "Juaquin" on her shoulder. Waka's real name is Juaquin James Malphurs.

Tammy sparked a feud speculation with Big MeL after she posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story on Sunday which read, "No one can make me jealous over a seat I had first. You wouldn't be sitting there if I didn't get up."

Seemingly being offended, Big MeL shared on her own Story a quote from @gabbyrellaa that read, "Being washed up and can't let go of your past is type crazy." She added in the caption, "This is the one, cuz it's giving jealous and bitter."

Tammy, however, later denied that she was shading his ex's current boo. "Man I'm just waking up it's 9am over where I'm at. Waka we literally just talked about this this last night (your morning) ..Waka get her please for I hurt this lil girl feelings. Oh btw that post wasn't even about him nor you but hit dogs holla. You f'king up your seat Sh ein Tammy," she commented on The Neighborhood Talk's post after the account shared a screenshot of Big MeL's Story.

