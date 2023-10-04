 

Selena Gomez Suffers Little Fashion Mishap After Performing With Coldplay and H.E.R.

Selena Gomez Suffers Little Fashion Mishap After Performing With Coldplay and H.E.R.
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer suffers a little wardrobe malfunction one day after she hit the stage at Coldplay's Rose Bowl show in Pasadena, California, with Chris Martin and H.E.R.

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has had her fair share of suffering a wardrobe malfunction. One day after performing with Coldplay and H.E.R., the "Only Murders in the Building" actress revealed that she had a little fashion mishap.

On Monday, October 2, the 31-year-old shared on Instagram Story a photo of her sitting on the floor peeking from the curtains. She captioned it, "I spilled coke on my pants."

  Editors' Pick

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer didn't give fans a look at her outfit that was covered with soda stain. The only thing that was featured in the snap was a big Louis Vuitton bag sticking out from the drapes.

Prior to the incident, Selena seemingly had a blast performing Coldplay's Rose Bowl show in Pasadena, California. She delighted the crowd by performing her 2021 collaboration with the band, "Let Somebody Go" along with Chris Martin and H.E.R.

For the concert, Selena opted to go with a long-sleeved black bodycon dress with silver details and black lace tights. The former Disney darling even gave fans a closer look at her outfit by sharing a mirror selfie on Instagram Story. In the accompanying message, she gushed, "Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

Waka Flocka Flame Defends Latto After Fan Suggests He Should Sue Her for Using His Line on Her Song
Related Posts
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Not Dining Together in Paris Despite Fan Frenzy

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Not Dining Together in Paris Despite Fan Frenzy

Selena Gomez Seen Getting Cozy With Mystery Man After Saying She's Single

Selena Gomez Seen Getting Cozy With Mystery Man After Saying She's Single

Selena Gomez Mobbed by Fans When Stepping Out in Paris

Selena Gomez Mobbed by Fans When Stepping Out in Paris

Selena Gomez Trades Glam Look for Bare Face and Wrist Brace After MTV VMAs

Selena Gomez Trades Glam Look for Bare Face and Wrist Brace After MTV VMAs

Latest News
Nicole Scherzinger Plans Two Weddings With Fiance Thom Evans
  • Oct 04, 2023

Nicole Scherzinger Plans Two Weddings With Fiance Thom Evans

Waka Flocka Flame Defends Latto After Fan Suggests He Should Sue Her for Using His Line on Her Song
  • Oct 04, 2023

Waka Flocka Flame Defends Latto After Fan Suggests He Should Sue Her for Using His Line on Her Song

Clint Eastwood Declined Superman Role Because He Wanted to Play Marvel Superhero
  • Oct 04, 2023

Clint Eastwood Declined Superman Role Because He Wanted to Play Marvel Superhero

Beverley Knight Finds Living With Menopause 'Very Challenging' and 'So Frustrating'
  • Oct 04, 2023

Beverley Knight Finds Living With Menopause 'Very Challenging' and 'So Frustrating'

Selena Gomez Suffers Little Fashion Mishap After Performing With Coldplay and H.E.R.
  • Oct 04, 2023

Selena Gomez Suffers Little Fashion Mishap After Performing With Coldplay and H.E.R.

Helen Mirren Defends Wearing Prosthetics for Her 'Golda' Role
  • Oct 04, 2023

Helen Mirren Defends Wearing Prosthetics for Her 'Golda' Role

Most Read
Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together
Celebrity

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.

Shannon Beador Takes Her Dog for Walk After Animal Control Investigation

Shannon Beador Takes Her Dog for Walk After Animal Control Investigation