Selena Gomez Suffers Little Fashion Mishap After Performing With Coldplay and H.E.R.

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer suffers a little wardrobe malfunction one day after she hit the stage at Coldplay's Rose Bowl show in Pasadena, California, with Chris Martin and H.E.R.

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has had her fair share of suffering a wardrobe malfunction. One day after performing with Coldplay and H.E.R., the "Only Murders in the Building" actress revealed that she had a little fashion mishap.

On Monday, October 2, the 31-year-old shared on Instagram Story a photo of her sitting on the floor peeking from the curtains. She captioned it, "I spilled coke on my pants."

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer didn't give fans a look at her outfit that was covered with soda stain. The only thing that was featured in the snap was a big Louis Vuitton bag sticking out from the drapes.

Prior to the incident, Selena seemingly had a blast performing Coldplay's Rose Bowl show in Pasadena, California. She delighted the crowd by performing her 2021 collaboration with the band, "Let Somebody Go" along with Chris Martin and H.E.R.

For the concert, Selena opted to go with a long-sleeved black bodycon dress with silver details and black lace tights. The former Disney darling even gave fans a closer look at her outfit by sharing a mirror selfie on Instagram Story. In the accompanying message, she gushed, "Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night."

You can share this post!