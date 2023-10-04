 

Tina Fey 'So Excited' to Bring 'Mean Girls: Musical' to London

The stage adaptation of the Lindsay Lohan-fronted classic romcom is officially confirmed to play at the West End following its huge success in the Broadway.

AceShowbiz - "Mean Girls: The Musical" will play in London's West End. The musical is adapted from the cult classic - which stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried as a group of girls managing the politics of high school - and following a two-year run on Broadway, it is set to premiere in the UK in June 2024.

"We're so excited to bring MEAN GIRLS to London, where everyone already knows what Regina means," writer Tina Fey announced the news on October 3 - dubbed Mean Girls Day by fans because of a line uttered in the 2004 film.

The show follows the story of home-schooled girl Cady Heron who moves from Africa to join a regular high school in the US and ends up navigating life as a member of popular clique The Plastics whilst trying to end the reign of Queen Bee Regina George.

Producers Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman added, " 'Mean Girls' is a timeless comedy that for decades has connected with generations of audiences across the globe. Having worked together for several years on this production, we are immensely proud and excited to be bringing this stage musical, led by this incredible writing and creative team, to London's Savoy Theatre."

The musical - with a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin - features songs like "Apex Predator", "World Burn", and "I'd Rather Be Me" and received 12 Tony Award nominations after opening on The Great White Way.

David Ian, CEO of Crossroads Live, said, "I'm beyond thrilled to have been asked to sit with Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman to produce Tina Fey's iconic MEAN GIRLS. London audiences are in for a real treat.''

Casting is to be announced at a later date. Public booking opens November 1 2023. For more information, go to: https://meangirlsmusical.com.

