Brad Pitt 'Isn't in Rush' to Introduce GF Ines de Ramos to His Kids After Angelina Jolie Divorce

Cover Images/Instagram/Cover Images/KIKA Press/Sara De Boer Celebrity

Meanwhile, it is said that the 59-year-old 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor's jewelry designer girlfriend has become 'very close' with the Oscar winner's inner circle.

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt has yet to bring his girlfriend Ines de Ramos to meet his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. If a new report is to be believed, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor "isn't in rush" to do so.

"It's not that he doesn't love Ines, it's just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step," an insider told Us Weekly on Monday, October 2.

The source went on to say that the new couple's "relationship is stronger than ever." It was also said that the jewelry designer has even become "very close" with the Oscar winner's inner circle.

However, the "Fight Club" star, who has Maddox (22), Pax (19), Zahara (18), Shiloh (17) and twins Vivienne and Knox (15) with the "Maleficent" actress, allegedly doesn't want to "push things unless it unfolds organically" when it comes to his family. The insider further noted that while Brad has "dated a few women over the years," none of them have met his children.

Brad and Ramon were first romantically linked in November 2022. At the time, the pair, who allegedly had been dating for a few months before going public with their relationship, were spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, months after her split from Paul Wesley.

The couple further proved that they were getting serious when they were snapped making out on the "Bullet Train" star's birthday last December. The two later went to enjoy a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where the designer sunbathed topless.

Another report claimed the couple is "doing great." The insider told PEOPLE in July, "The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other," adding that they are "going very strong. It's apparent to anyone who sees them together."

You can share this post!