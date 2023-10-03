 

Mariah Carey Allegedly 'Furious' After Cher Announces Christmas Album

The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker is reportedly 'furious' after the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' actress announces her plans to release a Christmas album.

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey doesn't seem to be happy to share Christmas moment with anyone else. The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hitmaker is reportedly "furious" after Cher announced her plans to release a Christmas album.

According to National Enquirer via The Mirror, Mariah fumed because she thought the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer was trying to steal some of her festive glory. The news outlet added that an insider slammed Mariah "pathetic" over her response.

"It's pretty pathetic because Cher hasn't said a word against her, but Mariah's been trashing Cher for daring to put out a Christmas album," the source said. "Christmas is Mariah's cash cow and, like a spoiled child, she doesn't want to share. She truly seems to think she owns the holiday."

Despite that, Cher allegedly wasn't fazed by Mimi's reactions. "Anytime another artist, especially a female, releases a Christmas album, Mariah throws a hissy fit. Someone like Christina will give it right back to her, but Cher's way past that. Cher has got to be laughing out loud," the informant noted. The source also claimed that it's a "one-sided feud and Mariah is making herself miserable over it."

It wasn't the first time Mariah was said to be angered when another artist released a Christmas album. She was previously reported to be upset when Christina Aguilera dropped her holiday album "My Kind of Christmas" in October 2000.

In other news related to Mariah, the pop star announced holiday concert tour dates on Monday, October 2. "Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!" the mom of two shared on social media.

The 13-date concert tour will take her from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles before wrapping it up at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets go on sale on October 6 as the tour will kick off on November 15 in Highland, California at the Yaamava Casino.

