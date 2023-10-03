Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Instagram Celebrity

Making use of social media, the woman claims that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver got her pregnant as she shares a photo from an ultrasound appointment.

Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - A woman has claimed that she is pregnant with Antonio Brown's baby. Making use of social media, the woman shared her allegation with the public as she leaked her and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver's explicit Direct Messages.

On Monday, October 2, a video created by the woman, who has TikTok account under the name @onlyjewez, circulated online. In the footage, the 35-year-old football athlete allegedly wrote, "U activated," and sent it to her on January 30. However, there were no more messages until the early morning of March 1.

Later, the woman sent another Direct Message to Antonio by asking, "Daddy can u play with me." Later on that day, he replied by asking where she was, before reacting to one of her Instagram Stories with a flame emoji.

That same day, the woman responded by writing, "Miami daddy." Antonio did not immediately reply to her message. One day later, he sent her a message that read, "Ima run through u this year u better be ready." Over the screenshot, the woman wrote, "How it started."

The video further showed their text exchanges via iMessage on March 9. It could be seen that the woman shared her location information to Antonio before sending him a steamy video of herself. The woman, who was putting on a busty display in a white top, was filming herself while sticking her tongue out.

The clip then transitioned to a photo of an ultrasound. The footage also featured a number of the woman's mirror selfies highlighting her growing baby bump. Over the snaps, the woman penned, "How it's going."

The TikTok video was later reposted by several outlets via Instagram. It did not take long for the footage to be flooded with online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user penned, "Little does she knw she's gonna go into debt the second she has that kid." Similarly, another joined in, "Nah pray for this girl lol she just got a headache for life."

Antonio is already a father to six children, whom he shares with three different women. He has Antanyiah Brown with Wiltrice Jackson and Antonio Brown Jr. with Shameika Brailsford. He also has Autonomy, Ali, Apollo as well as Allure with Chelsie Kyriss.

You can share this post!