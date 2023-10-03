 

'RHUGH' Star Brandi Glanville Collapsed and Rushed to Hospital Due to 'Stress' of Bad Edit

The 50-year-old cast member of 'The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip' reveals on on her X page that one of her sons had to call 911 after she collapsed.

  • Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brandi Glanville has claimed being so stressed from the "threat of a bad edit" of "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip" is "partly" why she collapsed and was rushed to hospital. The 50-year-old reality revealed on Sunday, October 1 that one of her sons had to call 911 after she collapsed.

She wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that, "I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help!" The former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", who has Mason Edward, 20, and Jake Austin, 16, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, added, "You guys have no idea the amount of stress I m dealing with."

Brandi later suggested that her drama with Caroline Manzo on the spin-off show has left her fearing how the show will edit it together. She then showed the medical team looking after her and quipped that she can't escape Bravo as she had a Dr. Cohen like "Real Housewives" boss Andy Cohen and nurse Ciara, seemingly reminding her of "Summer House" star Ciara Miller.

She captioned a picture of the notice board, "No escaping @BravoTV even in the ER !! Look at my Dr. and nurses name. being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem. (sic)."

It was reported that Brandi allegedly inappropriately touched "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star during their trip to Marrakech, Morocco for the programme. Addressing the allegations, she said, "I like resolution. I would just like to talk to her and figure this out. But I don't think that's happening, and that's unfortunate. I'm kind of stuck waiting until the show comes out."

The former model claims she has lost work due to the "gossip." She continued, "When there's gossip about you out there it's devastating. No one wants to work with you. All of my jobs cancelled. It's been really difficult."

Brandi says she and Caroline were "very intoxicated" at the time. She posted to X, "I can speak on anything I want to speak on, it was at the end of an 18-hour work day at our belly dancing party and I'd like to see footage on it beforehand as both myself and Caroline were very intoxicated."

