 

Blac Chyna Sells Personal Belongings to Survive Financially Amid Custody Battle With Tyga

While fighting the 'Rack City' rapper over custody of their son, the former 'Real Blac Chyna' series regular allegedly is putting her clothes, purses and shoes up for sale to pay bills.

  • Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna appeared to have been struggling to make ends meet. While being in a custody battle with Tyga, the former series regular of "The Real Blac Chyna" is allegedly selling her personal belongings to survive financially.

The 35-year-old socialite made the revelation in new legal docs which were obtained by TMZ. According to the outlet, she stated in the court documents that she is earning money by putting her belongings, including clothes, purses and shoes up for sale. She sells some of the stuff through an online consignment store and sells the others to her friends and family.

From selling her belongings, Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, unveiled that she has earned more than $178k this year. However, she realized that she cannot do this forever since she will eventually have no more clothes, purses and shoes to sell.

Furthermore, Chyna allegedly spilled that fighting Tyga over legal and physical custody of their son King Cairo Stevenson in court has become one of the reasons why she is struggling to keep her head above water. She reportedly will not be able to continue the fight if she doesn't receive some money from the hip-hop star.

Aside from her financial woes, the former "Rob & Chyna" star reportedly claimed that the "Rack City" rapper has been "interfering" with the limited time that she has to spend together with her son. The time in question reportedly is 24 hours a week.

In addition, Chyna alleged that Tyga "refuses to directly communicate with her, share his contact information, or give her an address for where King lives." He also holds back "important information on the kid's health, safety and welfare," including the location of King's school and his prescriptions.

However, sources who claimed to be familiar with the situation spoke to the outlet about the matter and unveiled contrastive information to that of Chyna's allegations. The source said that Chyna "knows where Tyga lives, and he's been paying for King's private school tuition, medical bills and most everyday living expenses." Moreover, the source stated that King has "his own line of communication" with his mother and she can access it easily.

Chyna is currently asking court orders to allow her to have "a consistent and regular schedule with King that Tyga can't obstruct." She also requests Tyga to "pay $125,000 to cover her legal and accounting fees."

The new court documents were revealed more than one month after Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni accused Tyga of never paying child support "in 11 years." Tokyo also claimed that Tyga "does not have full custody" of King and Chyna never asked him "for a dime."

