Jodie Turner-Smith Still Wears Wedding Ring in Photos After Joshua Jackson Split

Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages Celebrity

The 'Queen and Slim' actress posts photos of her rocking that band on her ring finger when attending Gucci's Milan Fashion Week show after she files for divorce from her husband of almost four years.

Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jodie Turner-Smith still proudly flaunts her wedding ring in new photos despite her split from Joshua Jackson. On the same day she filed for divorce from the actor, the actress posted pictures in which she rocked that diamond band.

On Monday, October 2, the 37-year-old star took to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of her at Gucci's Milan Fashion Week show. In the images, the British beauty sported her wedding ring on that finger while rocking a striking gray bandeau-style top with a dagger-shaped cutout highlighting her cleavage.

The revealing top left her abs on full display as she only partially covered up with a chic gray double-breasted sport coat that was draped over her shoulders. She completed her chic and monochrome look with baggy gray high-waisted jeans, which she enlivened with a black Gucci belt.

In the caption, Jodie wrote, "OH @GUCCI!!!! what a chic and sexy start, @sabatods i'm proud to have witnessed it, especially with my gorgeous mother @hildaturnersmith by my side. scroll to see me proposition @ameliadimz for a #chickenshopdate."

While the photos were taken on September 22, several days before her October 2 divorce filing, they were taken well after September 13, which she listed as the date of her separation from Joshua in the documents.

In the comments section, her followers shared their reactions to the shocking divorce news. "Not you dropping pics like you didn't just file for divorce," a stunned fan wrote. Another wondered, "Everything is fine? you post photos on the day of your divorce." A third added, "Y'all sure fooled us into thinking you were one happy couple."

Fans are surely taken aback by Jodie and Joshua's divorce as on September 12, just one day before they separated, the now-estranged pair still attended a New York Fashion Week event together. They were happily posing next to each other and holding hands at the COS Autumn/Winter 2023 event aboard a boat.

In her divorce papers, Jodie cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split. She's asking for joint custody of their three-year-old daughter Janie and stated that they have a prenuptial agreement in place.

You can share this post!