Blac Chyna Demands Punitive Action Against Tyga Amid Child Support Dispute

The former E! reality TV show star wants the father of her son to be punished for failing to provide financial information amid their legal battle over child support.

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna (real name Angela White) has filed a motion in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking to compel her ex-boyfriend Tyga to provide financial information for their custody case involving their 11-year-old son King.

Chyna claims that Tyga has not yet produced the requested documents and information, including his tax returns, asset appraisals, and investment account listings. She also alleges that Tyga has "stonewalled discovery and misused the discovery process."

Chyna's motion requests sanctions of $15K for being forced to bring the motion due to Tyga's non-compliance. She previously filed for joint legal and physical custody of King, claiming that the boy spends approximately 30% of his time with her.

Tyga objected to Chyna's petition, demanding sole legal and physical custody. The former couple reached a custody deal in December 2023, but Chyna claims they still need agreements on holiday schedules, child support, and attorney fees.

According to court documents, Chyna claims to make a combined $71,223.63 per month from her various business entities. However, she notes that her income has "significantly reduced over the years" due to declining business sales.

In a separate development, Blac Chyna has filed a petition to establish paternity and collect child support for King Cairo. The exact amount she is seeking is not known.

Tyga has not yet responded to the child support petition. A hearing is scheduled for May 7.

Despite facing financial challenges, Chyna recently took out a $2.6 million mortgage on a $3.8 million mansion. She previously claimed to have only $3,000 in her checking account, but maintained a credit score of 768.

Chyna has made lifestyle changes in recent years, including embracing religion, reversing some of her plastic surgeries, and stepping back from OnlyFans.

