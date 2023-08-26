Tyga Responds to Blac Chyna's Child Support Demand Following Tokyo Toni's Diss

Instagram Celebrity

Shortly after his baby mama filed a custody case for child support, the 'Rack City' rapper appears to have not agreed to the request and orders the reality TV star to stick to her 'schedule sat-mon.'

AceShowbiz - Tyga has responded to Blac Chyna's child support demand. Shortly after his baby mama, whose real name is Angela White, filed a custody case for child support, the "Rack City" rapper gave his two cents on the matter via social media.

On Friday, August 25, the 33-year-old rapper shared his reaction to the 35-year-old reality TV star attempting to put him on child support via Instagram. In the comments section of a post which was shared by blog @theshaderoom about Chyna's demand, he wrote, "10 years later…nah…stick to your schedule sat-mon."

Tyga's remarks came shortly after Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni publicly dissed him for allegedly never supporting his child financially. "[Tyga] you should be paying child support. What kind of man are you? She never asked you for a dime her son. You should be ashamed of yourself," she blasted in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram post.

"Why are you putting pressure where it doesn't have to be. You could've come in here but you think it's good don't you. Let me stop here before I go up on one side slide down the other," Toni continued in the comment.

In another comment, Toni claimed, "Tyga does not have full custody of my grandson. He has never paid child support in 11 years. It's about time this boy is growing." She later added in a third comment, "Let me put my take on this. He has never pay child support and 11 years my daughter takes care of her kids. What woman today would not ask money when you can see that the man is getting money!"

Chyna reportedly has filed a custody case as she is trying to put Tyga on child support for their 10-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson. In legal documents, which were filed in July 24 and obtained by Page Six, she demanded for "joint legal and physical custody of their son to be split between his parents."

In the court files, the former "Rob & Chyna" star also wrote down her opinions on what should be done for the "best interest of the child." A statement in the docs read, "The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party." However, the amount of money that she requested has not been revealed to the public.

Tyga started his romantic relationship with Chyna back in late 2011 after the two met during the production of his "Rack City" music video. In October 2012, they welcomed King together. A few months later, in late 2012, the pair got engaged. In 2014, the two decided to call off their engagement.

