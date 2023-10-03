 

Doja Cat's 'Scarlet' Fails to Dethrone Rod Wave's 'Nostalgia' on Billboard 200

Music

Rod spends a second week atop the tally after earning 88,000 equivalent album units, while Doja's new album arrives at No. 4 with nearly 72,000 equivalent album units.

AceShowbiz - Rod Wave continues to lead the Billboard 200 albums chart with his latest album "Nostalgia". The rapper spends a second week atop the tally after earning 88,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending September 28, according to Luminate.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 87,500 which is equaling 124.51 million on-demand official streams of the set's 18 songs. Album sales comprise 500, while TEA units comprise a negligible sum. It marks the first of his three No. 1s to have led for multiple weeks.

At No. 2 is Olivia Rodrigo's former leader "Guts" that is stationary with 87,500 equivalent album units. As for Morgan Wallen's chart-topping "One Thing at a Time", the album jumps one spot from No. 4 to No. 3 after earning 73,000 units.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat's new album "Scarlet" fails to debut atop Billboard 200. It arrives at No. 4 with nearly 72,000 equivalent album units earned. Following behind is Zach Bryan's self-titled album that dips from No. 3 to No. 5 after earning 66,000 equivalent album units.

Also falling this week is SZA's "SOS" which moves down from No. 5 to No. 6 with 49,000 units. Travis Scott (II)'s former No. 1 "Utopia" also descends, plummeting from No. 6 to No. 7 with just over 44,000 equivalent album units.

"Boys of Faith", another album from Zach Bryan, meanwhile, bows at No. 8 after earning 43,500 equivalent album units. Peso Pluma's "Genesis" dips two rungs as it falls from No. 7 to No. 9 with 43,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out the Top 10 is Taylor Swift's "Midnights" that dips from No. 8 to No. 10 with 42,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Nostalgia" - Rod Wave (88,000)
  2. "Guts" - Olivia Rodrigo (87,500 units)
  3. "One Thing at a Time" - Morgan Wallen (73,000 units)
  4. "Scarlet" - Doja Cat (nearly 72,000 units)
  5. "Zach Bryan" - Zach Bryan (66,000 units)
  6. "SOS" - SZA (49,000 units)
  7. "Boys of Faith" - Zach Bryan (43,500 units)
  8. "Genesis" - Peso Pluma (43,000 units)
  9. "Midnights" - Taylor Swift (42,000 units)

