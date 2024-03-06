 

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation
The former series regular of 'The Real Blac Chyna' gets positive comments on her current appearance after dissolving fillers and reserving cosmetic operations.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna continued showing off her beauty following her dramatic transformation. After dissolving her fillers and reserving her cosmetic operations, the former series regular of "The Real Blac Chyna" was showered with praise for her appearance by social media users.

On Tuesday, March 5, the 35-year-old socialite, whose real name is Angela Renee White, made use of Instagram Stories to reshare a video from her makeup session. In the clip, it could be seen that she was sitting down on a chair while her makeup artist was doing their job.

The beginning of the footage showed Chyna looking in another direction as the makeup artist was applying a lip product on her. She was later seen seemingly looking at herself in the mirror before flashing her radiant smile and playfully winking to the camera.

In the video, the reality TV star, who showed off her fit physique in a black tank top, looked stunning with full makeup, including glossy lipstick, long lashes and shimmering gold eyeshadow. In addition, her long black hair was styled in loose waves and let loose.

The clip was later reposted by a blog via Instagram before social media users quickly voiced their opinions on Chyna's look following the makeunder. In the comments section of the post, one in particular gushed, "She looks tf good. She doesn't want to play a game anymore." Similarly, another joined in, "Face card ain't declining for NOTHING!!" adding a slew of smiling faces with heart eyes emojis.

A third noted, "After her make under and seeing her on that Wendy Williams documentary, I can say Angela has become an honest woman. Happy for her." In the meantime, a fourth wrote, "Looking like the clean version of her mama," while making a reference to Tokyo Toni.

Earlier in 2024, Chyna opened up about feeling much better about herself after reversing some of her surgeries. Speaking to Closer magazine in January, she said, "I had my butt reduced from all the silicone shots. It was loose silicone and could, like, just go into my bloodstream and basically kill me any day. I got my cheeks reduced, because the implants that I had were so big. They were 34DD and now I'm a 34D."

