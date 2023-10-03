 

Jimmie Allen Welcomes Third Baby With Wife Alexis Gale Amid Divorce

Jimmie Allen Welcomes Third Baby With Wife Alexis Gale Amid Divorce
A few months after announcing his separation from his wife, the country music star, who is known for one of his songs titled 'Best Shot', officially has a new addition to his family.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale. A few months after announcing his separation from his wife, the country music star, who is known for one of his songs titled "Best Shot", welcomed his third baby with the registered nurse.

The exciting news was revealed by Alexis via Instagram on Monday, October 2. In a post, she spilled the name of her and the 38-year-old country singer's newborn son and birth date. She simply penned, "Cohen Ace James. Wednesday Sept 27, 2023 xo."

In the post, Alexis also shared a series of pictures featuring her son's adorable face. One of them captured the bundle of joy being wrapped in a baby clothing piece while lying down on a bed sheet with his name "Cohen Ace" written all over it.

Alexis additionally uploaded photos of her and Jimmie's first child Zara James excitingly holding her little brother in her arms. She further let out a snap of the couple's second child Naomi Bettie cradling her newborn sibling as she smiled widely to the camera. Not stopping there, the mother of three unleashed a heartwarming photo of the three children on a bed in a hospital room.

The arrival of Jimmie and Alexis' third baby came a few months after the two shocked the public with news of their separation. On April 21, Jimmie, declared on his Instagram page, "After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time," the country singer, who also has one other child from his previous relationship, went on to write.

In the meantime, Alexis made an announcement with the same statement on her own Instagram account. In addition, she made use of Instagram Story to release a cryptic message. "We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us," the message read.

Just weeks later, Jimmie was sued of assault and sexual abuse by his former manager. He quickly denied the "deeply troubling and hurtful" accusations, insisting that it was consensual. Admitting that there was infidelity in his marriage, he issued an apology to Alexis and their children. In July, he shared that "the divorce case is still pending" and "the two are working to resolve things together as a family."

