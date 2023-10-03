Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash for Modeling Balenciaga Dress Following BDSM Controversy

Instagram Celebrity

Back in 2022, the reality TV star caught heat for her relationship with the fashion brand when it was under fire over an ad featuring children holding teddy bears with BDSM harnesses and costumes.

Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is back to show support for Balenciaga. While she didn't walk for the brand, "The Kardashians" star modeled a Balenciaga dress during Paris Fashion Week following controversy surrounding its BDSM-themed promo involving kids.

In a new photo posted on the luxury fashion house's official Instagram account on Sunday, October 1, Kim could be seen modeling Look 61 from the Spanish brand's Summer 24 Collection. The look consisted of 3D Molded Wet Dress, Sock-On-Heel Pantaleggings and Knife Pantashoes

Upon learning of Kim's return to the brand, Internet users immediately expressed their thoughts in the comments section which is limited. "Ugh I thought Kim was done with Balenciaga, but look how cute," one person wrote. "That was quick," another user commented.

Further blasting the SKIMS founder, one other added, "Shes such a loser for this she has absolutely no morals." Others ridiculed the ensemble with one saying, "Oil spill but make it fashion." Echoing the sentiment, another said, "Trash bag dress from a trash company."

Back in November 2022, Kim caught heat for her relationship with Balenciaga when the fashion company was under fire over an ad featuring children holding teddy bears with BDSM harnesses and costumes. The KKW Beauty founder eventually broke her silence in a statement, in which she explained why she didn't immediately speak up about the matter.

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," Kim, who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, wrote at the time.

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society - period," she cocncluded. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum also revealed in a separate post that she was "re-evaluating my relationship with the brand."

Kim further reflected on the ordeal when she appeared in an episode of "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast in December of the same year. "Even with the Balenciaga thing, it was like, everyone was like, 'Why aren't you speaking out? Why aren't you speaking out?' " the reality TV star recalled. "And I'm like, 'Wait, I'm not in this campaign. I don't know what's happening. Let me, like, take a minute to research this.' "

"And then as soon as I saw what everyone was seeing on the internet and the reality of the situation, I completely spoke out and gave my thoughts on child porn and completely denounced it," she added. "Because I didn't say, 'F**k you, Balenciaga,' that's it, people got mad at that. So, it's like they're mad if I don't speak out, they're mad if I do speak out and if I don't cancel [the brand]."

